When the French Revolution reached Bengal: A forgotten history of resistance

Written by Dr Milinda Banerjee

The French Revolution was not confined to Europe. Its ideas and political upheavals reverberated across the world, including colonial India, where they inspired local experiments in democracy and resistance to colonial authority. Meanwhile, the British ruling class forged a powerful counter-revolutionary imperialism to fight Revolutionary France and suppress local democratic movements.

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In 1793, British monarch King George III summarily declared that he wanted “a counter revolution in France”, adding that he was proud “that history must admit that the conduct of England has struck the first essential blow in the cause of religion, law and the rights of humanity, as well as of every civilized nation”.

Prime Minister William Pitt the Younger further explained the socio-economic foundations of this counter-revolution. In 1792, he said that Britain must suppress “the violence of popular commotions” and support a political order that “affords property it’s just security, produces the exertion of genius and labour, the extent and solidity of credit, the circulation and increase of capital”. Three years later, Pitt told the British Parliament that the war against Revolutionary France was “a war for the protection of property”.

It was no coincidence that, during this same period, Pitt, his right-hand man Henry Dundas, and the Governor-General of British India, Lord Cornwallis, devised a new property regime in India, called the Permanent Settlement. The British colonial state robbed peasants and women of their traditional rights over land and gave near-absolute ownership to a tiny class of (mostly, high-caste Hindu male) landed magnates, called zamindars. From 1793, this system was implemented in Bengal, Bihar, and parts of southern India.

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Thus, the British destroyed the property rights and social authority of Indian women as well as of subaltern-caste Hindu and Muslim peasantry. They intensified class, caste and patriarchal hierarchies. Indian peasants were forced to sell their agricultural produce in the market and surrender a large proportion of their earnings as rent to landlords. These landlords, in turn, had to pay a large share of the rent as revenue or tax to the British colonial government. The colonial state then used this money to pay its employees, buy Indian and Chinese goods, and ultimately, directly or indirectly, transfer significant wealth to Britain.

This was a classic colonial drain of wealth that financed Britain’s global war for imperial supremacy. Indian wealth enabled Britain to emerge as a global superpower in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

Historians do not generally connect “domestic” measures like the Permanent Settlement with “foreign policy” exercises like the British war against Revolutionary France. In sharp contrast, this article suggests that we must connect developments in the British metropole to those in the colonies. As Pitt recognised, Britain’s fight against Revolutionary France was not just a war between nations; it was also a war of elite property against popular rebellion.

Britain’s war against France and the creation of the Permanent Settlement were therefore two sides of the same coin. It is hardly a coincidence that John Shore, whose political and socio-economic thought centrally shaped the Permanent Settlement and who was a great influence on Cornwallis, regarded the French Revolution as based on “foul principles”.

It is also not accidental that Cornwallis justified the Permanent Settlement by arguing that the zamindars, “secured in the quiet enjoyment of a profitable estate”, would support the British “from motives of self-interest”, in “case of a foreign invasion”, presumably from France. As in Europe, so in India, the British ruling class wanted to create a powerful landowning aristocracy that would support them and prevent popular revolution.

Chandernagore: The French Revolution in Bengal

The strategy was particularly important in Bengal, where the French Revolution had found a local echo close to Calcutta, the capital of British India. On April 30, 1790, a revolution broke out in Chandernagore, the main French settlement in eastern India. Local citizens formed an Assemblée générale (general assembly) and a civic militia, and overthrew the unpopular French colonial commandant Montigny.