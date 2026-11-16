When the French Revolution reached Bengal: A forgotten history of resistance

Written by Dr Milinda Banerjee
The French Revolution was not confined to Europe. Its ideas and political upheavals reverberated across the world, including colonial India, where they inspired local experiments in democracy and resistance to colonial authority. Meanwhile, the British ruling class forged a powerful counter-revolutionary imperialism to fight Revolutionary France and suppress local democratic movements.
In 1793, British monarch King George III summarily declared that he wanted “a counter revolution in France”, adding that he was proud “that history must admit that the conduct of England has struck the first essential blow in the cause of religion, law and the rights of humanity, as well as of every civilized nation”.
Prime Minister William Pitt the Younger further explained the socio-economic foundations of this counter-revolution. In 1792, he said that Britain must suppress “the violence of popular commotions” and support a political order that “affords property it’s just security, produces the exertion of genius and labour, the extent and solidity of credit, the circulation and increase of capital”. Three years later, Pitt told the British Parliament that the war against Revolutionary France was “a war for the protection of property”.
It was no coincidence that, during this same period, Pitt, his right-hand man Henry Dundas, and the Governor-General of British India, Lord Cornwallis, devised a new property regime in India, called the Permanent Settlement. The British colonial state robbed peasants and women of their traditional rights over land and gave near-absolute ownership to a tiny class of (mostly, high-caste Hindu male) landed magnates, called zamindars. From 1793, this system was implemented in Bengal, Bihar, and parts of southern India.
Thus, the British destroyed the property rights and social authority of Indian women as well as of subaltern-caste Hindu and Muslim peasantry. They intensified class, caste and patriarchal hierarchies. Indian peasants were forced to sell their agricultural produce in the market and surrender a large proportion of their earnings as rent to landlords. These landlords, in turn, had to pay a large share of the rent as revenue or tax to the British colonial government. The colonial state then used this money to pay its employees, buy Indian and Chinese goods, and ultimately, directly or indirectly, transfer significant wealth to Britain.
This was a classic colonial drain of wealth that financed Britain’s global war for imperial supremacy. Indian wealth enabled Britain to emerge as a global superpower in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.
Historians do not generally connect “domestic” measures like the Permanent Settlement with “foreign policy” exercises like the British war against Revolutionary France. In sharp contrast, this article suggests that we must connect developments in the British metropole to those in the colonies. As Pitt recognised, Britain’s fight against Revolutionary France was not just a war between nations; it was also a war of elite property against popular rebellion.
Britain’s war against France and the creation of the Permanent Settlement were therefore two sides of the same coin. It is hardly a coincidence that John Shore, whose political and socio-economic thought centrally shaped the Permanent Settlement and who was a great influence on Cornwallis, regarded the French Revolution as based on “foul principles”.
It is also not accidental that Cornwallis justified the Permanent Settlement by arguing that the zamindars, “secured in the quiet enjoyment of a profitable estate”, would support the British “from motives of self-interest”, in “case of a foreign invasion”, presumably from France. As in Europe, so in India, the British ruling class wanted to create a powerful landowning aristocracy that would support them and prevent popular revolution.
Chandernagore: The French Revolution in Bengal
The strategy was particularly important in Bengal, where the French Revolution had found a local echo close to Calcutta, the capital of British India. On April 30, 1790, a revolution broke out in Chandernagore, the main French settlement in eastern India. Local citizens formed an Assemblée générale (general assembly) and a civic militia, and overthrew the unpopular French colonial commandant Montigny.
Montigny fled Chandernagore and eventually reached Calcutta, where he received Cornwallis’s support. Fearing that he might invade them with British help, the people of Chandernagore declared: “Whatever may happen, we would rather perish than return to the chains of despotism.” They wrote to Cornwallis, protesting his support for Montigny, and received political backing from the revolutionary French government in the Isle of France (Mauritius).
The British government economically weakened the Chandernagore revolutionaries by blocking their supply of commercial opium in 1791. Despite this, the revolutionaries pressed ahead with their political objective. They drafted a constitution that vested political authority in the Assemblée générale comprising all active citizens. They aimed to elect an Assemblée Administrative (administrative assembly) which would meet once every three months, and a smaller Directoire (directory) for daily administration.
The revolutionaries gave Indians the right to elect local assessors who would assist a French judge in legal matters. In British India, in contrast, Indians had no right to elect their representatives. However, in June 1793, Cornwallis’s forces captured Chandernagore, ending this revolutionary experiment to democratise power for French citizens as well as Indians.
Reporting to the East India Company’s Court of Directors in London in August 1793, Cornwallis wrote: “We therefore issued orders, which were effected without resistance, for taking possession of Chandernagore and the several French Factories in this country, and seizing the vessels here that carried the French flag.”
A year later, in August 1794, he noted with equal smugness: “The fall of [the French Revolutionary statesman Maximilien] Robespierre is certainly a great and extraordinary event, and must convince every thinking man in France (if such man there be) that it is impossible for them to form a Government upon anything like the present system”.
For Cornwallis, the French Revolution had unleashed anarchy and chaos—and he had done his bit to destroy the revolution in India.
To summarise, in 1793, Cornwallis ended the French Revolution in Bengal and began the Permanent Settlement. Historians of the French Revolution seldom study agrarian settlements in India, while scholars of colonial Bengal rarely pay attention to the French Revolution. Yet, I see these episodes as part of the same British counter-revolution. Whether in Europe or in India, the British ruling classes fought revolutionary forces that challenged monarchy and aristocracy. They cultivated aristocratic allies by crushing wider multitudes. Britain’s war against France was thus integrally related to its taxation policies and elite-building strategies in India.
Zamor and Olympe de Gouges: Slavery, freedom and revolution
But this was not Bengal’s only connection with the French Revolution. Madame du Barry (1743-93), mistress of the French king Louis XV (r. 1715-74), owned a Bengali slave from Chittagong (present-day Bangladesh) named Zamor (ca. 1762-1820), whom the British had sold to her. Inspired by the French Revolution, Zamor became a radical Jacobin and denounced his mistress to the revolutionary authorities for opposing the Revolution. The state guillotined her in 1793.
Zamor later became a tutor in Paris and achieved lasting fame in France. We might see him as a precursor of the South Asian politicians and intellectuals now spearheading radical politics in Britain and the United States.
Zamor may have inspired the pioneering French feminist Olympe de Gouges (1748-93). In a play authored in the 1780s and performed in revolutionary Paris, she portrayed a fictional Indian domestic slave named Zamore and his beloved, Mirza, as residents of a French colony in India. Zamore and Mirza escaped domestic slavery—Mirza escaped sexual slavery—by inciting a “general revolt” (révolte générale) against the French elite in India. This bears a striking resemblance to how the real Zamor later escaped domestic slavery thanks to a revolution in France.
Olympe de Gouges declared that “Nature never made them [non-white peoples] slaves; they are men like us (La Nature ne les a point faits esclaves; ils sont hommes commes nous).” Humans, she argued, must live and love freely, outside oppressive imperial states and households. Women must not be sexual slaves of men, she said, thus issuing a clarion call for the simultaneous overthrow of imperialism, slavery, and patriarchy.
From Saint-Domingue to Bishnupur
Meanwhile, inspired by the French Revolution, the slaves in the French colony of Saint-Domingue in the Caribbean rebelled in the 1790s. The island produced around half of Europe’s sugar and coffee, as well as significant quantities of cotton and indigo. The cost was a high death rate among overworked African-origin slaves. They began a bloody war to free themselves from French slave-owners. Revolutionary France responded by abolishing slavery in 1794. It gradually extended voting rights to non-white peoples, allowing the latter to sit in French legislative bodies. The Caribbean rebels fought Britain as well, as it tried to recolonise their island and suppress slave revolts in nearby British-controlled islands.
In 1798, a man from Saint-Domingue named Pierre Prevost-Monfort published a play in Paris. Moved by European descriptions of the Bengali kingdom of Bisnapore (Bishnupur, in the southwestern part of West Bengal), he imagined that it could, through a people’s revolution, free itself from white colonial rule, just like Saint-Domingue was attempting to do.
“Men of all colours, friends of liberty” (hommes de toutes couleurs, ami de la liberté) would then live in freedom, loving whoever they wanted. Zéliska, the mixed-race heroine of the play, criticised the play’s villainous colonial white administrator by emphasising the irrelevance of race: “I know that my colour differs from yours. But what have blood and colour to do between us, when both of us owe our lives to the same Creator?”
Saint-Domingue eventually secured independence from France in 1804, becoming Haiti, the first modern Black nation-state. The new state inspired Black peoples across the Americas to fight against slavery and win full citizenship rights and social equality. In tragic contrast, British administrators maximised tax collection from Bishnupur in Bengal, brutally suppressed ensuing agrarian rebellions, and extinguished the kingdom, thereby pulverising its largely subaltern-caste and forest-dependent populations.
The legacy of revolutionary solidarities
Thus, the British counter-revolution in eastern India involved defeating the influence of the French Revolution and creating an Indian landlord collaborator class who would exploit peasants, force them to sell their produce in a capitalist market to pay rent, and transfer the resulting revenue to the British.
London and Calcutta thus became twin centres of a global counter-revolution.
The paramount beneficiaries of this capitalist market system were British elites; the ultimate victims were Indian labourers. Hence, taking a cue from Black radical thinkers like Cedric Robinson, we can refer to this system as racial capitalism.
When King George III spoke about “counter revolution” and when Prime Minister Pitt spoke of defending “property” and “capital” from popular revolution, they were referring to the same process of defending a regime of property and capital accumulation from popular struggles to redistribute wealth. Capitalism and counter-revolution were two names for the same process.
However different the destinies of Chandernagore, Bishnupur, Paris, and Haiti, these historical connections allow us to imagine an alternative ending to the age of revolutions. What if the French Revolution had triumphed in Bengal? What if Indians and Europeans had become allies and formed multiracial democracies? What if the British Permanent Settlement had been replaced by a French Revolutionary programme of land redistribution to peasants? What if women could freely choose who to love, instead of remaining the slaves of powerful men?
So many what-ifs, and yet the historical reality was the exact opposite—a tragedy of racial capitalism and triumphant landlordism and patriarchy. Today, people of South Asian, Black, and white-European heritage are once more fighting together to democratise politics. Hence, we must remember, and be inspired by, the longer global history of such shared struggles and dreams. This will steel our resolve to create multiracial democracies.
Milinda Banerjee is Senior Lecturer in History, University of St Andrews, UK