Premium

What my great-grandparents’ letters reveal about an undivided Bengal

Nearly eight decades later, a bundle of family letters reveals the intimate history of undivided Bengal, and how Partition reshaped ordinary lives, relationships and memories across newly drawn borders.

letters before partition"What began as a leisurely attempt to learn more about my family history turned into an intimate archive of undivided Bengal, captured not through political events but through the rhythms of ordinary domestic life." (Photo by Riyanka Roy/edited by Abhishek Mitra)
9 min readKolkataAug 14, 2026 11:23 AM IST First published on: Aug 14, 2026 at 11:23 AM IST

Written by Riyanka Roy

There is something inexpressibly remarkable about reading a letter long after everyone who wrote it is gone.

Advertisement

The ink has faded, the paper has yellowed, and the handwriting demands patience. Across nearly nine decades, the words retain an extraordinary sense of immediacy. They speak of weddings and illnesses, family obligations and everyday anxieties. There is no mention of borders, passports, visas or nations because, when these letters were written, none of those realities had yet entered the lives of the people who wrote them.

Over the past few months, I have been reading a bundle of old letters preserved by pishi, my father’s elder sister, who safeguarded them for decades. They belonged to my great-grandparents and other family members who lived between Mymensingh, Dhaka and Calcutta during the 1930s and 1940s. What began as a leisurely attempt to learn more about my family history turned into an intimate archive of undivided Bengal, captured not through political events but through the rhythms of ordinary domestic life.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments