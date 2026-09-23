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What makes Hinduism in Bengal distinctive? A history of Shaktism, Tantra and Bhakti

Bengal’s Hindu traditions have been shaped by goddess worship, the influence of Tantra and the later spread of Gaudiya Vaishnavism. Together, they created a distinctive religious culture where fierce goddesses could also be loving mothers, while local deities became part of the wider Hindu tradition. Ahead of Durga Puja, we look at the history behind Bengal’s particular forms of goddess worship and the practices that continue to shape Hinduism in Bengal today.

Durga PujaGoddess Durga perhaps best represents the convergence of these three historical religious strands in Bengal-- Shaktism, Tantricism, and Vaishnavism. (Wikimedia Commons)
Written by: Adrija Roychowdhury
10 min readNew DelhiSep 23, 2026 10:04 AM IST First published on: Sep 23, 2026 at 10:04 AM IST

What makes Hinduism in Bengal distinctive? The question has acquired new urgency ahead of this year’s Durga Puja, amid debates over meat-eating during the festival and new rules prohibiting DJs and liquor. At the heart of these controversies lies a larger question: why do some practices that are discouraged or prohibited in some Hindu traditions remain an integral part of religious and cultural life in Bengal?

Part of the answer lies in the historical prominence of Shaktism, or the Shakta tradition. Centred on the worship of the divine feminine, Shaktism developed a distinctive regional expression in eastern India, shaped in part by Tantricism and its interaction with Gaudiya Vaishnavism. Together, these influences shaped the particular forms of goddess worship that took root in Bengal and its surrounding areas.

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The land of goddesses

The tradition of goddess worship has existed in the Indian subcontinent for several centuries before Vedic Brahmanism emerged. Female figurines found at Indus Civilisation sites have been interpreted as representations of mother goddesses, though their religious significance remains debated. Goddess worship is particularly long-lived and deeply rooted in Bengal and the surrounding regions, including parts of present-day Bihar, Assam and Odisha. The deities were known by different names and associated with a range of attributes and functions, most importantly the protection of the family or village that worshipped them.

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Adrija Roychowdhury

Adrija Roychowdhury leads the research section at Indianexpress.com. She writes long features on his... Read More

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