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Vande Mataram was once a song of Hindu-Muslim unity

Historian Sumit Sarkar’s landmark study of the Swadeshi movement reveals how Vande Mataram became a powerful symbol of anti-colonial resistance, Hindu-Muslim unity and, later, communal division.

Vande Mataram in Sumit Sarkar's bookHistorian Sumit Sarkar's first book, The Swadeshi Movement in Bengal, 1903-1908 (1973), is significant for what it tells us about India's national song, Vande Mataram.
Written by: Arup K Chatterjee
11 min readSonipatSep 1, 2026 12:51 PM IST First published on: Sep 1, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST

Historian Sumit Sarkar died on August 13, leaving behind a body of work that transformed the study of modern India. His first book, The Swadeshi Movement in Bengal, 1903-1908 (1973), offers a compelling way to remember him today, not merely for what it tells us about the anti-colonial struggle, but for what it reveals about India’s national song, Vande Mataram.

Written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875, the song has come under intense scrutiny, both from those who want it sung in its entirety and from those who have historically espoused it for nationalist reasons but acknowledged the importance of restraining its performance to its first two stanzas. During the Swadeshi movement, Vande Mataram was a battle cry against the British administration as well as communalism.

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