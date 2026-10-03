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The men who played queens, and the Jatra that left them behind

The death of the traditional folk theatre of Bengal has led us to ask questions about what happened to its artists after their careers ended.

jatraChapal Bhaduri getting ready for a performance to grace the stage as Chapal Rani. (Photo Credit: Naveen Kishore)
Written by: Aanya Mehta
12 min readOct 3, 2026 11:38 AM IST First published on: Oct 3, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST

For Rakhal Chandra Das, known on stage as Rakhal Rani, Jatra was not simply a profession. It was a way of life.

Over a career spanning more than 35 years, Rakhal, who first appeared on stage at the age of seven, became known for his graceful and dedicated performances. He belonged to an iconic generation of female impersonators — performers who specialised in playing women’s roles at a time when men dominated the female parts in Jatra. His contemporaries included Chapal Rani and Chhabi Rani.

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Rakhal was felicitated by the West Bengal government in 1973. Yet, like many Jatra artists of his generation, he eventually faced poverty and displacement as women increasingly entered the industry.

In Dipankar Dutta’s 2014 Bengali documentary Chena Kintu Ajana, Rakhal’s son, Babulal Das, recalls how his father struggled to find work after leaving Jatra.

“I remember my father taking up a job in a small grocery shop after quitting (Jatra), but he couldn’t continue as a salesman for long. After that, he tried vending peanuts for a few days. Even that didn’t suit him.”

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