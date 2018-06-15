Photo walk through Chitpur: The food haven of Kolkata during Ramadan

During the holy season of Ramadan, Chitpur, supposedly one of the oldest localities of Kolkata lights up in its fullest glory. The influence of Mughal and Awadhi cuisine on Bengal is made evident with the variegated display of delicacies that spring up in this area.

In 1757, a new chapter was born in the history of Bengal when the historic Battle of Plassey resulted in the fall of the last Nawab of Bengal, Siraj ud-Daulah. The East India Company then bought 33 villages on the banks of the Hooghly from Mir Jafar, in what is now Kolkata, thereby laying down the foundation stone of British imperialism in India. Chitpur was one of these 33 villages. A densely packed settlement of Bengali zamindar households, Chitpur was the heart of the ‘Black town’, with European settlements coming up south of it. The Tagores of Jorasanko, the Tagores of Pathuriaghat and Rajendra Mullick are just some of the zamindars who established their mansions in this area. Soon after, the grand old lady of Calcutta, the trams started running along this region. The area became a sought after destination for the Indian business communities and other migrant populations, including the Marwaris, Biharis, Awadhis and the like.

At present, Chitpur is popularly characterised as a Muslim locality, primarily due to the presence of the Nakhoda Masjid here. It is considered to be the principal mosque of Kolkata and perhaps the largest in East India. The Nakhoda Masjid is believed to have been built by a Sunni Muslim community from Kutch called the Kutchi Memon Jamaat in 1926. Since then, the area surrounding the mosque has grown to be associated primarily with the Hindi speaking Muslim populations of Kolkata. “Even though it might appear that only Muslims reside in this area, that is not the case. Almost all religious communities are located here. Several elite Bengali households are located here, several temples lie around this space and also other immigrant communities like the Chinese had also made this place their home,” says research scholar Sabir Ahamed.

During the holy season of Ramadan, Chitpur, supposedly one of the oldest localities of Kolkata lights up in its fullest glory. Muslim shops selling gilded bound copies of the Koran in gift boxes, attar (perfume), and caps embroidered with gold and silver are a common sight here. Most importantly though, it is food that make Chitpur a heavenly sight during this period. The influence of Mughal and Awadhi cuisine on Bengal is made evident with the variegated display of delicacies that spring up in this area during Ramadan. Right around the Nakhoda Masjid, is Zakaria street. Both during Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and in Iftar (sunset meal), the Zakaria street is at its liveliest with a colourful display of kebabs, Biryanis, Shahi tukda, Haleem, Roohafza and much more.

Here we take you on a photo walk through the food haven of Kolkata during Ramadan.

The Kolkata Biryani (Photo- Arpan Ganguly) The Kolkata Biryani (Photo- Arpan Ganguly)

Rooh Afza sherbet (Photo- Arpan Ganguly) Rooh Afza sherbet (Photo- Arpan Ganguly)

Mutton Chaap (photo- Arpan Ganguly) Mutton Chaap (photo- Arpan Ganguly)

Chicken Seekh Kebab (Photo- Arpan Ganguly) Chicken Seekh Kebab (Photo- Arpan Ganguly)

Tengri Kebab (Photo- Arpan Ganguly) Tengri Kebab (Photo- Arpan Ganguly)

Tandoori breads (Photo- Arpan Ganguly) Tandoori breads (Photo- Arpan Ganguly)

The walk down Zakaria street is not only a treat for your taste buds but for your eyes as well. (Photo- Arpan Ganguly) The walk down Zakaria street is not only a treat for your taste buds but for your eyes as well. (Photo- Arpan Ganguly)

Playing with fire (Photo- Arpan Ganguly) Playing with fire (Photo- Arpan Ganguly)

Tandoori breads on display (Photo- Arpan Ganguly) Tandoori breads on display (Photo- Arpan Ganguly)

The quintessential beef kebab (Photo- Arpan Ganguly) The quintessential beef kebab (Photo- Arpan Ganguly)

Marinated whole Rohus (Photo- Arpan Ganguly) Marinated whole Rohus (Photo- Arpan Ganguly)

Whole chicken breasts deep fried and served with bread. (Photo- Arpan Ganguly) Whole chicken breasts deep fried and served with bread. (Photo- Arpan Ganguly)

Chicken breasts fried to perfection (Photo- Arpan Ganguly) Chicken breasts fried to perfection (Photo- Arpan Ganguly)

Shahi Tukda, to end on a sweet note. (Photo- Arpan Ganguly) Shahi Tukda, to end on a sweet note. (Photo- Arpan Ganguly)

