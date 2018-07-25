Pakistan Elections 2018: After years of dodging political bouncers, is it finally time for Imran Khan’s innings

Imran Khan has also invoked the blasphemy controversy in campaign speeches, defending such language in a recent interview with Reuters. (Source: Reuters) Imran Khan has also invoked the blasphemy controversy in campaign speeches, defending such language in a recent interview with Reuters. (Source: Reuters)

When seen through the prism of history, the year 1996 would appear rather dramatic in Pakistan’s 70-year lifespan. The nation’s political makeover was brewing already by late 1995 when a Berlin-based corruption monitoring organisation, Transparency International, named Pakistan as the most corrupt country in Asia and the second-most corrupt in the world. At the same time, a report by Amnesty International accused the Benazir Bhutto-led national government as having one of the worst records of human rights abuses. Later, in November 1996, Bhutto’s government was prematurely dissolved for gross corruption.

It was during these months of political and economic crisis in Pakistan that a new political party took birth. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaaf (PTI), translated as Pakistan movement for justice, was launched by cricketing legend and national hero Imran Khan on the hopes that he would change the face of Pakistani politics by rooting out corruption from its ranks. At the time when Khan launched PTI, he had already retired from cricket. However, that hardly stopped him from being a favourite of the media and gossip networks. “The man is a national obsession. He combines the status of royalty, the prestige of a cabinet minister and the gossip value of a pop star,” writes historian William Dalrymple in the chapter profiling Imran Khan in his book “The age of Kali.”

Perhaps the one big moment post-retirement from cricket that had a significant role to play in altering Khan’s image of flamboyance was when he raised funds to build a cancer hospital in Lahore in 1994, following his mother’s death from the disease. This newfound image of a philanthropist was soon accompanied by self-proclaimed ‘re-awakening’ to his Muslim faith. Khan’s faith in Islamic values was clearly expressed in the values on which his party was premised.

Khan’s party claimed that its goal was the creation of an Islamic welfare state that was free of corruption. “Far from being the Islamic welfare state that was envisaged, Pakistan is a country where politics is a game of loot and plunder and any challenger to the status quo — even with my kind of public profile and popularity — can be suddenly arrested and threatened with violence,” wrote Khan in his book, ‘Pakistan: A personal history’. At a press conference held at the launch of his party, he said that the aim of his party was to “end all kinds of exploitation and ensure a society based on honesty, merit and integrity.”

There was much fanfare when he announced the formation of his new party. However, that would barely translate into votes in the next few elections that he contested. “In the political lobbies of Islamabad and the establishment drawing rooms of Lahore, it was extremely difficult to find anyone who really rated his chances at the election,” writes Dalrymple. Criticism had mounted upon him from other segments of Pakistani society as well. “He has been called ‘dangerous’ and ‘naive’ and described as a man whose supporters feed his delusion of being the messiah that Pakistanis await,” writes Pakistani journalist Madiha R. Tahir in her article ‘I’ll be your mirror: The politics of Pakistan’s populism’.

True to the predictions of the Pakistani political elite and the media, Khan’s party lost out tremendously in the first elections that it contested just three months after its creation. All was not lost, however, as it did succeed in those brief three months to put corruption as top priority in the national agenda. “It was research by Imran’s workers that had led to the revelation of Benazir Bhutto owning a £ 2.5 million manor house in Surrey, a £ 3.5 million Chelsea townhouse, two luxury apartments in Belgravia and a Normandy chateau,” writes Dalrymple. The charges contributed significantly in the president bringing down Bhutto’s government.

It was in the 2013 elections though that Khan’s PTI came out in its fullest form. During the election campaign, his wrath was clearly directed towards the American war on terror. He promised to pull Pakistan out of it and bring stability to the Pashtun tribal belt. Though the elections resulted in a sweeping victory by Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (PML), Khan’s PTI emerged as the second largest popularly voted party.

When Khan launched his party in 1996, few would have predicted that 20 years down the line, his party would be neck-to-neck in battle with PML-led by Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shahbaz Sharif. There is enough speculation though, that Khan’s rise to political popularity this time, has been largely chalked out by the support he is receiving from Pakistan’s military. The support can hardly be surprising though. Khan’s association with the army has been a long affair and well-documented. “Certainly Imran Khan has been uncomfortably close to various military figures,” writes Tahir. She goes on to list the multiple times when Khan and the military aided each other. “General Zia called him out of his retirement from cricket. It was General Hamid Gul, the former ISI chief often dubbed the ‘father of the Taliban’ and Muhammad Ali Durrani, the then head of Jamaat-e-Islami youth wing, who encouraged Khan to enter politics and assisted him,” she writes. Further, when General Pervez Musharraf took power in a coup, Khan supported him and when the US launched a raid to assassinate Osama Bin Laden, he rebuked the civilian government, all the while avoiding the question on how Laden managed to take refuge in an army garrison town.

Khan, of course, has denied all allegations of being backed by the military. Yet, regardless of the army’s influence in this year’s elections, what is worth reflecting upon is the remarkable journey of the playboy cricketer of Pakistan who is well positioned to take on the prime ministerial role of the country.

