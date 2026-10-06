No diplomatic ties, but decades of contact: Oman’s complex Israel history

Last week, a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, carrying more than 170 people, plunged 17,000 feet about two and a half hours into its journey. This, however, was no turbulence incident. The co-pilot, reportedly attempting to take control of the aircraft, allegedly attacked the pilot, Captain Smit Machchhar, with a crash axe.

The co-pilot was identified as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami.

Among the questions being raised is how an Omani national came to be operating a flight to Israel when the two countries have no formal diplomatic relations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously said that pilots from countries without diplomatic ties to Israel face restrictions.

A look at Oman’s long history of limited engagement with Israel.

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1970: a new era

Open contacts between Israel and Oman did not begin until after the 1991 Madrid Conference, but Israel was no stranger to the sultanate.

The roots of Oman’s unusual approach to Israel go back to July 1970, when the then Sultan, Qaboos bin Said, overthrew his father, Sa‘id bin Taymur, and began transforming the Sultanate of Oman. Once he consolidated his rule, Qaboos launched a major development programme focused on education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

In the same decade, Jerusalem provided discreet military assistance and advice to Sultan Qaboos as he sought to suppress the Marxist-inspired rebellion in Dhofar. The Omanis were grateful for the support. In 1975, Israel sent a small advisory mission to Oman, keeping its presence hidden from Britain, Oman’s main military benefactor.

“By 1975, a sizeable infrastructure had emerged. Schools, hospitals, clinics and roads had been built and a welfare system introduced. With this infrastructure in place, Oman was able to begin to look outward and to consider its future economic development,” notes Uzi Rabi in his 2006 journal article Oman and the Arab–Israeli Conflict: The Reflection of a Pragmatic Foreign Policy.

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A distinguished foreign policy

As Oman developed, it distinguished itself by entering security agreements with Western powers despite opposition from some Arab neighbours. In June 1980, for instance, Oman signed military basing agreements with Washington, the first such arrangement in the Middle East.

It also consistently supported the Camp David peace accords between Egypt and Israel.

A 1978 meeting at Camp David (Wikipedia) A 1978 meeting at Camp David (Wikipedia)

“What was part of an Israeli outreach to second-tier states in the region paid dividends years later when Oman decided to support the Camp David Accords,” write Clive Jones and Yoel Guzansky in Fraternal Enemies: Israel and the Gulf Monarchies (2020).

flydubai In doing so, it became one of only three Arab states — along with Morocco and Sudan — that did not break relations with Cairo after its peace treaty with Israel.

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Further, in December 1983, Oman also called for the renewal of the Camp David Accords as “the only means that achieved a constructive step in the direction of reaching a peaceful solution to the Middle East issue”.

The path to open contacts

Although Oman had no formal public relations with Israel until the early 1990s, the two sides cooperated in areas where Israeli expertise was valuable, including drip irrigation and other agricultural techniques.

Oman appeared increasingly open to closer ties as the Oslo negotiations progressed (talks between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization). Several informal meetings between Israeli and Omani officials preceded then prime minister Yitzhak Rabin’s visit to Muscat in December 1994, where he received an official state welcome.

The visit sparked speculation that Oman and Israel were moving towards full diplomatic relations. By spring 1995, however, Muscat made clear that further progress in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process was needed first.

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Also read | The Middle East was once part of British India — just not on official maps

Still, reciprocal trade missions were established by September 1995, and Israel took on a financing role at the Middle East Desalination Research Center (MEDRC), headquartered in Muscat. In October, Oman and Israel agreed to establish commercial missions, again raising hopes of formal diplomatic ties.

Benjamin Netanyahu comes to power

The election of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu as Israeli prime minister in May 1996, followed by a stalemate in the peace process, made it difficult for Oman to maintain its position. In December 1996, Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah announced that Oman would freeze relations with Israel.

“From this time onward, Oman was careful to balance its stand on the Arab–Israeli conflict with statements and actions that emphasised its concern for the Palestinians and for Syria. The position that Muscat adopted was to stress time and again that relations with Israel could not come at the expense of a comprehensive peace, which must include an Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Arab territories,” writes Rabi.

Oman subsequently moved closer to the Palestinian Authority. In May 1998, Sultan Qaboos welcomed Oman’s first ambassador from the PA, while President Yasir Arafat visited Muscat the following month to discuss developments in Arab-Israeli diplomacy. “His visit was probably, at least in part, an attempt to cajole the Omanis into adopting a harder line towards Israel,” Jones and Guzansky write.

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Oman openly condemned Israeli policies during the Netanyahu era. Israel was excluded from conferences and trade fairs in Oman, while other ties remained frozen. In November 1998, Alawi confirmed that “We [Oman] do not have contacts with the Israeli government for the moment”.

Yet Oman did not close Israel’s trade office in Muscat. Despite its criticism of Israel, Oman continued to signal that a comprehensive peace could pave the way for full diplomatic relations.

Airspace politics

Oman and Israel still have no formal diplomatic relations, meaning Omani citizens lack the bilateral diplomatic and consular framework that exists between Israel and countries with which it has established relations.

For years, Israeli airlines also could not use Omani airspace. In February 2023, however, Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority announced that it would open its airspace to all civilian airlines meeting its requirements.

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The move enabled Israeli carriers to use the Saudi-Omani air corridor on routes to Asia. Israel welcomed the decision, with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen calling it a “significant and historic decision” that would shorten flight times to Asia.

Oman, however, described the decision in general terms without specifically mentioning Israel.

The move reflected Oman’s longstanding approach of maintaining limited engagement with Israel without establishing full diplomatic ties.