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Mount Kailash: How faith, geography and geopolitics shaped a modern pilgrimage

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was once a pilgrimage few could undertake. Roads and infrastructure, first developed under the British, have transformed the journey, but at an ecological and human cost.

A pilgrim on the Kailash kora (circumambulation) WikipediaA pilgrim on the Kailash kora (circumambulation) Wikipedia
Written by: Nikita Mohta
9 min readNew DelhiSep 4, 2026 01:58 PM IST First published on: Sep 4, 2026 at 01:58 PM IST

Hours after floods hit Nepal, Sandesha Rayapa, a faculty member at Jawaharlal Nehru University, posted her anguish on social media.

“Every time a calamity strikes the Himalayas, we call it a ‘natural disaster’. But perhaps we also need to ask how much of the devastation is intensified by human choices — our idea of development, excessive tourism, disregard for ecological limits and our insistence on making every remote mountain accessible.”

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For Rayapa, the question is personal. She belongs to the Rung community, an indigenous Himalayan community whose members live predominantly on the Indian side of the Himalayas.

For centuries, reaching Mount Kailash meant crossing by foot some of the most difficult terrain in the Himalayas. That has changed dramatically. Roads, infrastructure, tourism and unregulated homestays have transformed a pilgrimage once defined by physical hardship.

Accessibility, however, comes at a cost. “Mountains are being blasted to create roads and remote settlements have become tourist destinations,” Rayapa tells indianexpress.com.

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Nikita Mohta
Nikita Mohta

Nikita writes for the Research Section of  IndianExpress.com, focusing on the intersections between ... Read More

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