More than a meal: In ‘First Bite’, Priyadarshini Chatterjee uses breakfast as a lens on society and livelihoods

Food, culture, and travel writer Priyadarshini Chatterjee is not a morning person. However, her latest book, First Bite: Breakfast Stories from Urban India (Speaking Tiger Books, 2025), investigates the phenomenon of the morning meal — its evolution over time, the varying patterns across socio-economic strata, and what the first meal in a city tells us about the place: who wakes early, who cooks, who eats out and why. In the introduction, Chatterjee writes that she was intrigued by claims that India never ate breakfast, and that it was a “concept borrowed from the West.” Many maintain that Indians historically consumed only two meals, one at midday and the second in the evening. However, First Bite establishes that a population so culturally diverse and socio-economically stratified could not have followed such a linear food pattern. Drawing on ancient Indian texts, regional literature, field notes and interviews, Chatterjee chronicles the breakfast stories of 10 Indian cities.

In an interview with The Indian Express, she says, “The greatest insights about food often come from books that are not about food, gazetteers, for instance. Then there is regional literature. In Bengal, for example, the Mangal Kavyas are not specifically about food, but as a genre of medieval narrative poems that celebrate indigenous deities, they offer a rich cultural context and culinary references.”

The result is more than a study of breakfast. It becomes a broader reflection on the histories of entire communities, economies and livelihoods. Dinner was, in fact, breakfast Among the many details in First Bite that catch the reader’s attention is the history of meal timings. “Meal timings have a long history of shifting on the clock, and the terminologies used to denote dining patterns change too…In fact, dinner—a meal we associate today with evening or night—was once eaten in the morning. Evening the English word ‘dinner’ is derived from the Old French disner…meaning ‘to break fast’,” Chatterjee notes. Story continues below this ad Evidence of a morning meal appears across cultures. In ancient Greece, a light early meal was common; in Sanskrit, the word pratarasa denotes a morning meal and appears in texts such as the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. Similarly, the Pali term pataraso refers to food eaten at dawn, with Buddhist texts also describing a light morning meal. Also read | A fruit fit for emperors: The history of mangoes in India

Perceptions of breakfast, however, were not always consistent. “In the Middle Ages, the European elite distanced themselves from eating an early morning meal because it was considered the meal of the working classes—people who needed early calories for manual labour and peasantry,” Chatterjee notes.

It was only by the 17th century that breakfast began to regain popularity in Europe. By the 19th century, it had been gradually transformed by elites and colonists into a more indulgent affair. Colonial culinary traditions European ideas of breakfast travelled to the subcontinent along with colonial expansion, reshaping existing food habits in the process. Drawing on a wide range of sources, Chatterjee notes that in 1822, R G Wallace described a Calcutta breakfast as far more elaborate than tea or coffee, comprising “a rich palate of fish, meal, as well as fruit, preserves and jellies.” Story continues below this ad

Yet, as she points out in her interview, “The British in many ways shaped and moulded breakfast as we know it today. But during the colonial period, it wasn’t simply a case of emulation; it was a negotiation. There was exchange and adaptation.”

This exchange was evident in daily routines. The English typically began their day early with a light pre-exercise meal, coffee and toast, referred to as chotta haziri. On returning, they ate a more substantial breakfast, the barra haziri, where European and Indian elements met on the table: bread alongside smoked fish, rice, and turmeric-laced curries. Chatterjee situates this culinary blending within the East India Company’s early 19th-century approach of governing through “an Indian idiom.” An advertisement for Horlicks from 1904 (Wikipedia) An advertisement for Horlicks from 1904 (Wikipedia)

First Bite also mentions the introduction of new food products; among them was Horlicks, brought into the colonial Indian market by returning British troops during the First World War.

Chatterjee also traces how colonial encounters left their mark on specific foods and names. When the English acquired Bombay from the Portuguese in 1661, they are believed to have popularised the term “Bombay duck” for the fish bombil, though the origins remain debated. “Incidentally, Bombay’s Englishmen were also referred to as Bombay ducks, or simply ducks,” she notes. Story continues below this ad Bombay duck (Wikipedia) Bombay duck (Wikipedia)

She further explores the history of the Bombay pav, suggesting that its origins are not entirely indigenous. Cities like Kochi, too, feature in her book, with their layered breakfast traditions reflecting centuries of colonial contact. At the same time, these shared culinary spaces did not remain static. “Things likely changed after 1857, when colonisers began distancing themselves from the colonised to establish racial superiority,” Chatterjee says, marking a shift from exchange to separation in both social and culinary life.

The many migrant communities in India For Chatterjee, breakfast became a lens through which to understand movement, labour, and survival in Indian cities. “Who eats out in the morning? This question made me think about migration and migrant labourers, people who eat early on the streets. Their food habits are shaped by the uncertainties of their day and the nature of their work.” In Delhi, for instance, a significant part of the food landscape is shaped by migrants who sell utilitarian, functional fare rather than “legacy” cuisine. She points to the ubiquity of simple, filling foods, like the kachori sold by vendors operating off cycles, motorbikes, or scooters, stationed at street corners and pavements, designed for affordability. Many other staples of Old Delhi’s vegetarian breakfast — nagori halwa, bedmi puri, and similar items — likely travelled with confectioners from regions such as Varanasi and Kannauj. Story continues below this ad A page from the Nimatnama-i-Nasiruddin-Shahi, book of recipes (Wikipedia) A page from the Nimatnama-i-Nasiruddin-Shahi, book of recipes (Wikipedia)