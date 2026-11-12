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Is there one Ramayana? Exploring the epic’s many versions

From Valmiki’s Sanskrit epic to regional and feminist retellings, the Ramayana has taken on different forms across generations, reflecting the realities of the communities that reimagined it.

The Ramayana's many versions (Edited by Abhishek Mitra)The Ramayana's many versions (Edited by Abhishek Mitra)
AI Narration
Written by: Nikita Mohta
12 min readNew DelhiNov 12, 2026 03:38 PM IST First published on: Nov 12, 2026 at 03:28 PM IST

In January 1987, millions of viewers across India began tuning in every Sunday morning to watch ‘Ramayan’. Produced by state broadcaster Doordarshan, the serial became an unprecedented national phenomenon. Initially commissioned for a year, the show was extended following popular demand. When the serial threatened to end without depicting Uttara Kanda, the epic’s seventh and final book, sanitation workers in Punjab’s Jalandhar even went on strike in protest. Viewers reportedly bathed before watching, garlanded their television sets, and treated the broadcast as a religious experience.

Philip Lutgendorf, an American scholar of Hindi Ramayana traditions, captured the scale of the phenomenon: “The Ramayan serial had become the most popular program ever shown on Indian television…Never before had such a large percentage of South Asia’s population been united in a single activity; never before had a single message instantaneously reached so enormous a regional audience.”

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But the serial’s unprecedented reach also raised concerns that one TV adaptation might overshadow the epic’s many other tellings.

Historian Romila Thapar questioned the implications of state patronage of the arts, arguing that it often favoured socially influential groups. In her 2019 book, The Past as Present: Forging Contemporary Identities Through History, Thapar highlighted the plurality of Ramayana traditions: “The Ramayana does not belong to any one moment in history for it has its own history which lies embedded in the many versions which were woven around the theme at different times and places, even within its own history in the Indian subcontinent.” Each version, she argues, also reflects the social location and ideology of those who appropriate it.

What, then, are the many Ramayanas? Is there an original? And how has the epic evolved across regions, communities and historical periods?

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Nikita Mohta
Nikita Mohta

Nikita writes for the Research Section of  IndianExpress.com, focusing on the intersections between ... Read More

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