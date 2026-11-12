Is there one Ramayana? Exploring the epic’s many versions

In January 1987, millions of viewers across India began tuning in every Sunday morning to watch ‘Ramayan’. Produced by state broadcaster Doordarshan, the serial became an unprecedented national phenomenon. Initially commissioned for a year, the show was extended following popular demand. When the serial threatened to end without depicting Uttara Kanda, the epic’s seventh and final book, sanitation workers in Punjab’s Jalandhar even went on strike in protest. Viewers reportedly bathed before watching, garlanded their television sets, and treated the broadcast as a religious experience.

Philip Lutgendorf, an American scholar of Hindi Ramayana traditions, captured the scale of the phenomenon: “The Ramayan serial had become the most popular program ever shown on Indian television…Never before had such a large percentage of South Asia’s population been united in a single activity; never before had a single message instantaneously reached so enormous a regional audience.”

But the serial’s unprecedented reach also raised concerns that one TV adaptation might overshadow the epic’s many other tellings.

Historian Romila Thapar questioned the implications of state patronage of the arts, arguing that it often favoured socially influential groups. In her 2019 book, The Past as Present: Forging Contemporary Identities Through History, Thapar highlighted the plurality of Ramayana traditions: “The Ramayana does not belong to any one moment in history for it has its own history which lies embedded in the many versions which were woven around the theme at different times and places, even within its own history in the Indian subcontinent.” Each version, she argues, also reflects the social location and ideology of those who appropriate it.

What, then, are the many Ramayanas? Is there an original? And how has the epic evolved across regions, communities and historical periods?

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Valmiki, Tulsidas and the question of the original Ramayana

Among the many Ramayanas, Valmiki’s Ramayana is one of the earliest extant versions and arguably the most influential within India. Composed in Sanskrit, the epic comprises seven books, known as kandas. Historians generally date the composition of its earliest layers to the 5th or 6th century BCE, while later revisions may have continued until the 1st or 3rd century CE.

In A History of Ancient and Early Medieval India (2017), historian Upinder Singh writes, “The compact vocabulary and style indicate that the core of the text was the work of a single individual, traditionally identified as Valmiki. [He] appears in the Balakanda, where he is inspired to compose the epic, and in the Uttarakanda, where he gives refuge to Sita who has been disowned by Rama.”

Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana (Wikimedia Commons) Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana (Wikimedia Commons)

The central narrative follows Rama, prince of Kosala, whom his father exiles to the forest following his stepmother’s intrigues. During Rama’s exile, Ravana, king of Lanka, abducts his wife, Sita. Rama rescues her and returns to Ayodhya to claim his throne. But the story does not end there. Rama initially refuses to accept Sita because she has lived in another man’s household. After she undergoes a trial by fire to prove her chastity, he takes her back. However, when rumours about her fidelity persist, he banishes his pregnant wife.

In Many Ramayanas: The Diversity of a Narrative Tradition in South Asia (1991), academic Paula Richman recounts: “But continuing rumors questioning his wife’s chastity cause Ráma to banish Sita—who is now pregnant—from his kingdom. Banished, she finds refuge with the venerable sage Válmiki, to whom the composition of the Rámáyana is traditionally attributed, and in the shelter of his hermitage gives birth to twin sons, Lava and Kusa.”

Sanskrit, however, was not the only language in which poets retold Rama’s story. One of the most influential vernacular versions is Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas, which he began composing in Awadhi in Ayodhya in 1574 CE. Drawing primarily on Valmiki’s Ramayana, Tulsidas chose the vernacular over Sanskrit, bringing the epic to a much wider audience.

Tulsidas (Wikipedia) Tulsidas (Wikipedia)

His choice, however, provoked opposition. According to author Ramdas Lamb in Many Ramayanas…, priests in Banaras objected to Tulsidas retelling the story in Hindi (specifically Awadhi) rather than Sanskrit, which they considered the language of sacred texts. They denounced the Ramcharitmanas as a debasement of scripture.

A legend recounts that Tulsidas took his work to a Shiva temple in the city, where priests devised a test of its legitimacy. They placed the Ramcharitmanas beneath the Shastras, the Puranas, the Upanishads and the four Vedas, then locked the temple overnight. “When it was reopened in the morning,” writes Lamb, “the Manas was found on top of the pile. Immediately the text and its author were hailed by all present.”

How different communities retold the Ramayana

Beyond Valmiki’s Ramayana and Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas, several other tellings of Rama’s story emerged across India, Southeast Asia and beyond. These versions did not always translate Valmiki’s text directly, but many drew on its narrative framework. “Though the regional Ramayanas may not be translations of Valmiki, they do rely on him—more specifically, the eastern or Gaudian recension of Valmiki—for the basic storyline, and even though some poets include a great deal of non-Valmiki material, this original outline is left intact,” William L. Smith writes in The Ramayana Revisited (2004).

Among them were the Jain Paumachariu by Vimalasuri, composed in Prakrit, and the Buddhist Dasharatha Jataka in Pali. The latter is considered early enough for some scholars to suggest that it predates Valmiki’s Ramayana. These retellings also recast familiar characters and events. In the Paumachariu, for instance, Ravana emerges as a tragic hero whom Lakshmana, rather than Rama, kills. Rama, meanwhile, embodies Jain virtues, including non-violence.

Bas-relief at Angkor Wat, Cambodia, depicting the Battle of Lanka (Wikipedia) Bas-relief at Angkor Wat, Cambodia, depicting the Battle of Lanka (Wikipedia)

The earliest departures from the Sanskrit epic emerged through the reinterpretation of Rama’s story within different religious traditions, and the second millennium witnessed a flourishing of Ramayana narratives in languages beyond Sanskrit. Best-known are Kamban’s Tamil Ramavataram, composed in the 12th century; the Assamese Saptakanda Ramayana; the Bengali Krittibasi Ramayana; Sant Eknath’s Marathi Bhavartha Ramayana; and Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas.

Thapar notes: “The earliest Tamil version by Kampan changes the treatment of Ravana who is here the tragic hero rather than the villainous demon. The religious importance of the story increased in the early second millennium A.D. with the spread of the Ramanandin sect that worshipped Vishnu in his incarnation as Rama and their most popular sacred literature was the sixteenth century work of Tulasidasa, the Ramacharitamanas.”

A lesser-known Diwali tradition is the recitation of the Ramayana in Urdu in parts of Rajasthan, including Bikaner. The 33-page Urdu rendition is believed to have been composed in 1935 by Maulvi Badshah Shah Hussain Rana Lakhnavi, with the assistance of a Kashmiri Pandit.

The Krittibasi Ramayana remains the best-known Bengali version of the epic. It largely follows Valmiki’s narrative and retains Rama’s unquestioned moral authority. “It is still centered on Rama’s exemplary dutifulness, his irresistible prowess, his absolute ascendancy over everything and everybody, and on the unquestioned justness of his victory over his adversaries,” writes biographer Mandakanta Bose in Ramayana Revisited.

Lithograph printed in 1895 at Calcutta (Wikipedia) Lithograph printed in 1895 at Calcutta (Wikipedia)

In Many Ramayanas, poet A K Ramanujan adds, “In the Bengali Ramayana, Rama’s wedding is very much a Bengali wedding, with Bengali customs and Bengali cuisine. We may call such a text indexical: the text is embedded in a locale, a context, refers to it, even signifies it, and would not make much sense without it.”

The late 16th-century Bengali poet Candravati, however, offers a different perspective. Although her Ramayana follows the broad contours of the traditional story, she compresses the battle scenes while expanding episodes that explore women’s experiences. This shifts the narrative’s focus from heroic exploits to the suffering of women.

Bose writes: “It is necessary to note that Candravati does not make Sita blame Rama. On the contrary, her Sita can think of no better life than being married to Rama…What was traditionally a celebration of manliness is thus turned into a depiction of women’s inescapably tragic lives.”

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This questioning of Rama’s moral authority became more explicit in the 19th century, when poet and playwright Michael Madhusudan Dutt challenged the epic’s conventional moral hierarchy through his Meghanadavadha Kavya (1861). Dutt recast Ravana and his son Meghanada as heroic figures and questioned Rama’s conduct. “Few of Datta’s contemporaries or successors went to the length of actually saying, as he did, ‘I despise Rama and his rabble; but the idea of Ravan elevates and kindles my imagination; he was a grand fellow,’” writes Bose.

By the 19th century, sections of Bengali literary culture had begun to express deep discomfort with the moral compromises and violations of justice that underpin Rama’s triumph.

Modern feminist retellings

Modern writers have taken these reinterpretations further, producing what some scholars describe as the anti-Ramayana.

One of the earliest examples is Sita Agnipravesam, a play by Telugu writer Gudipati Venkatachalam, popularly known as Chalam. The play presents Rama and Sita not as distant, divine figures but as ordinary human beings. They speak colloquial Telugu rather than the Sanskritised literary language of classical texts. Set in Lanka immediately after Ravana’s defeat, the play reimagines the confrontation between Rama and Sita after she is rescued.

Ravana meeting Sita at Ashokavana (Wikipedia) Ravana meeting Sita at Ashokavana (Wikipedia)

More recent writers have continued to challenge established portrayals of Sita. In The Liberation of Sita (2018), Telugu writer Popuri Lalita Kumari (popularly known as Volga) imagines Sita embarking on a journey of self-discovery after Rama abandons her. Along the way, she encounters women who have freed themselves from restrictive ideas of desire, purity and chastity.

Moyna Chitrakar’s and Jonathan Yamakami’s Sita’s Ramayana (2011) offers another retelling, narrating the epic from Sita’s perspective. In Forest (2006), a short story by scholar C S Lakshmi, the narrative moves between two Sitas: the epic heroine and a contemporary woman named Chenthiru. Like Sita, Chenthiru retreats to the forest after her husband’s betrayal. Through their parallel journeys, both women reclaim their stories.

Travelling beyond India

The Ramayana’s evolution, however, was not confined to India, and there are numerous examples of the epic flourishing beyond India, including in Tibet, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia. Speaking to indianexpress.com, author Julie Mehta says, “The legend of Rama travelled across Southeast Asia, as we see in temple sculptures dating back to the 4th, 5th and 6th centuries. Merchants, stone-cutters, artists, Brahmin priests, Buddhist monks and traders carried the story from the Chola, Chera and Pandya kingdoms.”

Buddhism scholar Frank Reynolds drew attention to the Laotian Phra Lak/Phra Lam (Lakshmana and Rama) and the Thai Ramakien, as well as the wider significance of Rama’s story in Thailand.

The Thai retelling of the tale—Ramakien (Wikipedia) The Thai retelling of the tale—Ramakien (Wikipedia)

These versions feature several departures from Valmiki’s narrative. The reunion between Rama and Sita, for instance, unfolds differently. “When Rama finds out she is still alive, he recalls Sita to his palace by sending her word that he is dead. She rushes to see him but flies into a rage when she finds she has been tricked. So, in a fit of helpless anger, she calls upon Mother Earth to take her. Hanuman is sent to subterranean regions to bring her back, but she refuses to return. It takes the power of Siva to reunite them,” notes Ramanujan.

Mehta adds, “I found it particularly interesting how Sita is portrayed in these versions. In Thailand and Cambodia, the narratives are much more critical of patriarchy and of Rama’s treatment of Sita…”.

Ramayan promotional poster (Wikipedia) Ramayan promotional poster (Wikipedia)

In Thailand, Rama is seen as a human hero, notes Ramanujan. “…and the [Ramakien] is not regarded as a religious work or even as an exemplary work on which men and women may pattern themselves.”

The many versions of the Ramayana also raise a larger question: which telling ultimately comes to be regarded as the definitive one? Thapar raised this question in the context of the 1987 television adaptation: “The question then is that of whose version of the story are we propagating? What was shown on TV and has now become the received version was essentially a mix of the Valmiki Ramayana and the Ramacharitamanas of Tulasidasa. The choice of this version must have a reason: perhaps because it is best known among Hindi speakers and is therefore familiar to north Indians?”