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How the Yamuna shaped Delhi, and how the city transformed its river

Once central to Delhi’s economy and culture, the Yamuna now sits at the heart of competing visions for the capital’s future.

The Yamuna flowing along the eastern wall of the Red Fort (Wikimedia Commons)The Yamuna flowing along the eastern wall of the Red Fort (Wikimedia Commons)
Written by: Nikita Mohta
12 min readNew DelhiNov 10, 2026 12:41 PM IST First published on: Nov 10, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST

For Subhadra Mitra Channa, author and retired professor of anthropology, the Yamuna of her growing years was vastly different from what it is today. “There used to be multiple ghats, extensive cultivation of vegetables and fruit, particularly melons, and boats sailing along the river. Dhobis washed clothes along its banks, while temples, boatmen and fishermen were a familiar sight. The river was so wide that one could not see from one side to the other. We used to walk from the university, across Timarpur, to its banks,” she recalls in an interview with indianexpress.com.

Last month, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led a cleanliness drive across 70 Yamuna ghats in Delhi, bringing renewed attention to the state of the river.

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Today, a walk along the Yamuna will take one past stretches of farmland and activity in adjoining villages before the landscape gives way to increasing urban development. “Now, the sand has disappeared, parts of the riverfront have been converted into gardens or built over, and the water has receded significantly,” says Channa.

The river now finds itself at the centre of competing claims: farmers who say they have cultivated its floodplains for 200 years; migrant labourers who have built concrete homes along its embankments; politicians who promise to transform its riverfront; and construction firms seeking to develop its floodplains.

How has the Yamuna contributed to Delhi’s making? How has development transformed the landscape around it? And what does the future hold for the river?

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Nikita Mohta
Nikita Mohta

Nikita writes for the Research Section of  IndianExpress.com, focusing on the intersections between ... Read More

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