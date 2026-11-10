How the Yamuna shaped Delhi, and how the city transformed its river

For Subhadra Mitra Channa, author and retired professor of anthropology, the Yamuna of her growing years was vastly different from what it is today. “There used to be multiple ghats, extensive cultivation of vegetables and fruit, particularly melons, and boats sailing along the river. Dhobis washed clothes along its banks, while temples, boatmen and fishermen were a familiar sight. The river was so wide that one could not see from one side to the other. We used to walk from the university, across Timarpur, to its banks,” she recalls in an interview with indianexpress.com.

Last month, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led a cleanliness drive across 70 Yamuna ghats in Delhi, bringing renewed attention to the state of the river.

Today, a walk along the Yamuna will take one past stretches of farmland and activity in adjoining villages before the landscape gives way to increasing urban development. “Now, the sand has disappeared, parts of the riverfront have been converted into gardens or built over, and the water has receded significantly,” says Channa.

The river now finds itself at the centre of competing claims: farmers who say they have cultivated its floodplains for 200 years; migrant labourers who have built concrete homes along its embankments; politicians who promise to transform its riverfront; and construction firms seeking to develop its floodplains.

How has the Yamuna contributed to Delhi’s making? How has development transformed the landscape around it? And what does the future hold for the river?

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Yamuna, a sacred river

The Yamuna originates from the Yamunotri Glacier in Uttarakhand and flows for approximately 1,376 kilometres before merging with the Ganga at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The longest tributary of the Ganga, it is of considerable mythological significance. Considered the daughter of Surya, the Sun God, and the sister of Yama, the God of Death, the Yamuna is worshipped as a goddess and closely associated with Lord Krishna.

“The river has been worshipped as an aquatic form of divinity for thousands of years,” notes Alexander Follmann in his book, Governing Riverscapes: Urban Environmental Change along the River Yamuna in Delhi, India (2016).

Vasudev carrying baby Lord Krishna across the Yamuna (Wikipedia) Vasudev carrying baby Lord Krishna across the Yamuna (Wikipedia)

In her book Dhobis of Delhi: An Urban Ethnography from the Margins, 1974-2023 (2024), Channa writes about the many temples along the banks of the Yamuna. “One of the most ancient temples on its banks is near the fort, known as the Neeli Chhatri temple, believed to be a remnant of the first city built on the banks of the river, Indraprastha, by the Pandavas of the Mahabharata epic.” The temple is attributed to Yudhishthira, the eldest of the five Pandava brothers.

Another important site is Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi’s oldest cremation ghat. According to legend, Lord Brahma had forgotten the Vedas during the Dwapar Yuga. However, after taking a dip at this ghat on the Yamuna, he regained his knowledge.

The Yamunotri temple on the river, dedicated to Goddess Yamuna (Wikipedia) The Yamunotri temple on the river, dedicated to Goddess Yamuna (Wikipedia)

Yet, as sociologist Amita Baviskar writes in her book Uncivil City: Ecology, Equity and the Commons in Delhi (2020), the river’s mythological and religious significance has a limited expression in the capital today.

“She is invoked along with Ganga in Vedic verses chanted during ritual baths. Her stepped ghats besides the temples of Delhi’s Jamna Bazaar are the site of Hindu funerary rites and other purificatory ceremonies. But the religious-cultural cosmos of the Yamuna is circumscribed to the Jamna Bazaar spot.” Along the rest of its 22-kilometre stretch through the city, Baviskar notes, the river is neither revered nor regarded as culturally important.

Yamuna as the maker of a city

Delhi was built on the banks of the Yamuna. Historians have identified several successive cities along this sacred river, on the very stretch where the present-day capital stands. “But the real Delhi, as any Delhiwallah can tell,” notes Channa, “is Old Delhi, the original walled city, built in the seventeenth century by Emperor Shah Jehan, one of the great Moghuls, known for his famous buildings and love of lavish architecture…”

Baviskar observes that the landscape outside Delhi was home to pastoral communities such as Jats and Gujjars. Within Shahjahanabad, a court sustained by tax revenues supported merchants, artisans, musicians, dancers and poets. “Yet, both the countryside and the city depended on the Yamuna, as had the earlier cities of Delhi.”

Interestingly, Mughal emperor Shah Jahan reportedly chose Delhi as his capital partly because of its strategic location along the Yamuna. “Delhi’s location owes much to the coming together of the Aravallis and the Yamuna. The Aravallis provided a natural barrier to the west, while the river served as a line of defence and a route for navigation. Its fertile floodplains and groundwater recharge made the area hospitable for settlement. The religious significance of its ghats developed later,” explains Baviskar.

Channa reminisces that when the city was built, the Yamuna was a wide, flowing and navigable river. Boats connected Delhi to the hinterland of the Gangetic plains, facilitating the supply of food, while merchants travelled from distant places to trade. “But over the years,” she says, sighing, “the course of the river shifted, and instead of beside the river, the Red Fort now stands on the ring road that circles Delhi.”

How urbanisation transformed the Yamuna

The Yamuna has an average flow of more than 139,000 million cubic metres of water annually, photographer and environmental activist Ravi Agarwal states in At Nature’s Edge: The Global Present and Long-Term History (2018). But environmentalists argue it is no longer the perennial river it once was. “Many diversions have rendered long stretches dry. Nearly 45 per cent of the water is diverted for human use, approximately 92 per cent of which is for irrigation,” writes Agarwal.

Tughlaq ruler Firoz Shah Tughlaq constructed the first irrigation canal in the mid-fourteenth century; Shah Jahan improved it in the seventeenth century, and the British rebuilt it in the early nineteenth century.

One of the most significant interventions, however, was the construction of the Tajewala Barrage under British rule, about 220 kilometres upstream of Delhi. Follmann argues that the barrage offers an insight into the larger network of river works, including dams, barrages and canals, along the Yamuna upstream of Delhi. “The Tajewala Barrage has been constructed to divert Yamuna’s waters into the Western Yamuna Canal and Eastern Yamuna Canal. The Western Yamuna Canal still supplies water for irrigation purposes to Haryana and the Eastern Yamuna Canal to Uttar Pradesh,” he writes.

Agra Canal headworks at Okhla barrage, Delhi, 1871 (Wikipedia) Agra Canal headworks at Okhla barrage, Delhi, 1871 (Wikipedia)

This pattern of intervention continued in post-Independence India, when several barrages were constructed along the Yamuna to divert and extract its water.

In the late 1970s, construction activity in the capital sped up as Delhi prepared to host the 1982 Asian Games. In her essay ‘What the Eye Does Not See: The Yamuna in the Imagination of Delhi’ (2000), Baviskar writes, “This project, represented as one where national prestige was at stake, provided the grounds for the Delhi Development Authority or DDA to violate its own master plan and suspend procedural rules in order to enter into dubious contracts with construction firms.”

The construction of flyovers, sports facilities and luxury apartments to house participating athletes, many of which later became homes for senior bureaucrats, brought an estimated one million labourers from other states to Delhi. Many stayed on after the construction work ended, eventually making the capital their home. Over the following two decades, labourers and their families settled along the river’s embankments.

In 2004, however, the presence of such settlements along the Yamuna became the grounds for their demolition. The development came a year after the Delhi High Court ordered the removal of the Yamuna Pushta bastis, citing concerns that their residents were polluting the river through open defecation and encroaching on the riverbed.

Also read | Once upon a river: Revisiting the relationship between Delhi and Yamuna

Baviskar adds in her interview, “During the Emergency, evictions led to the resettlement of poorer populations on the river’s eastern bank. Housing pressures subsequently created colonies such as Mayur Vihar and Patparganj, alongside unauthorised settlements that became hubs of trade and home-based manufacturing. As Delhi expanded towards Noida and Ghaziabad, the Yamuna moved from the city’s periphery towards its geographical centre. Yet, it remains largely neglected.” Patparganj was built in 1977, and Mayur Vihar in 1981-1982.

The neglect is most visible in the city’s vulnerability to flooding. In 1978, the Yamuna inundated parts of north Delhi, including Model Town and Mukherjee Nagar, causing extensive damage to homes and property. Major floods followed in 1988 and 1995. The river also flooded in 2010 and 2013, while the floods of July 2023 saw the river reach a record level of 208.66 metres at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge.

“Concretisation and the blocking of underground channels prevent water from draining into the river, causing streets to flood instead. The river is drying up while the city is getting flooded,” says Channa.

The forgotten communities of the Yamuna

Dhobis, both men and women, once dotted the riverbank, where they could be seen thrashing clothes against stones or spreading them out to dry on the grass. Recalling her fieldwork, Channa writes that dhobis told her they were impervious to dangers posed by aquatic creatures, including bites from water snakes. “No one can harm a dhobi while he is washing clothes in the river.”

A painting of a dhobi wallah by the Yamuna (Wikimedia Commons) A painting of a dhobi wallah by the Yamuna (Wikimedia Commons)

From the mid-1980s, however, this community was gradually moved away from the river. With increasing urbanisation and population density, the Yamuna became progressively polluted. “Today,” Channa notes, “the riverfront has been developed into manicured gardens, and where the dhobis spread their clothes out to dry, memorials to prime ministers stand, Shakti Sthal for Indira Gandhi and next to her the memorial to her son Rajiv Gandhi.”

Women in Old Delhi, too, shared an intimate relationship with the river. Channa writes that women from traditional Hindu households would rise early and head to the river in groups to bathe, singing devotional songs along the way. Channa writes, “By the middle of the eighties, most of these activities had been forcibly curtailed by the state. There were two main goals facing the state— cleaning the river and developing the riverfront to resemble that of a developed country. Dhobis washing clothes in the river was not exactly the kind of view that the aspiring state had as its vision of a modern city.”

Baviskar labels such interventions as “bourgeois environmentalism”, arguing that they privilege elite interests while marginalising the livelihoods and everyday practices of poorer communities.

A world-class riverfront

Successive governments have sought to transform the Yamuna along the lines of “world-class” rivers. Among them was former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit. “Dikshit has frequently mooted the idea of channelising the river in a manner resembling the Thames in London and the Seine in Paris, with the river fitting into the cityscape as a site of recreation and leisure, with cultural performances and other modes of public consumption,” writes Baviskar.

However, she cautions against such comparisons, pointing out that the Yamuna is neither the Thames nor the Seine. “Its distinctive rhythms are harmonised to the Indian subcontinent’s seasons. With the bulk of its flow concentrated in the monsoons, the Yamuna is liable to breach its embankments if deprived of its present fertile expanse,” Baviskar says.

“The Yamuna’s ecological importance as a living ecosystem must be recognised. Its floodplains should remain intact to recharge groundwater and contain floodwaters. Instead, we are witnessing greater commodification of the riverbed, with more land being treated as real estate and more projects being proposed. There is a stark disconnect between what needs to be done to protect the river and what we are actually doing,” she adds.