How the Indian military finally turned against the British

Born within two decades of Independence, Colonel D P K Pillay grew up hearing stories of the British Raj, the ordeals endured by his elders, and the sacrifices of India’s soldiers and leaders. What struck him was how Indian soldiers fought across continents under British command, from North Africa and the Middle East to Malaya and Burma, confronting some of the most formidable military powers of their time.

Yet their contributions often went unrecognised, and their service to the empire did not bring freedom to their own country. It is this marginalised history that Pillay seeks to reclaim.

In his latest book, India at War: Empires, Battles and the Making of a Nation (Penguin Random House India, 2026), Pillay traces the subcontinent’s military history through the wars Indians fought, the sacrifices of its soldiers, and the narratives mainstream histories have ignored.

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“This book is thus an act of reclamation,” he writes in the preface.

The following excerpt examines the Indian military under the British Raj and its changing relationship with the colonial power. The First World War and its aftermath marked a turning point in India’s national awakening.

More than a million Indian soldiers served overseas in defence of an empire that denied them the freedom they were fighting to protect. The repression that followed deepened the sense of betrayal and brought about a profound change.

Excerpt:

India and the Great War: From Imperial Service to Seeds of Change

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At the start of World War I, the Indian military under the British Raj was a multi-faceted force. By the end of World War I, the British Indian Army had grown significantly, with over 1.3 million men serving. This included a substantial increase in the number of Indian sepoys, who played a crucial role in various theatres of the war, though still under British command. The largest component, the British Indian Army, consisted of Indian units led by British officers and British units made up entirely of British soldiers. The second component, the Imperial Service Troops, was funded and supplied by the princely states. While these troops had Indian officers, they were ultimately trained and commanded by the British, a unique arrangement stemming from an 1888 order seeking military assistance from the states. In response, states like Mysore, Hyderabad, Jodhpur and many others contributed a diverse force of cavalry, infantry and support units.

At the outbreak of the war, these forces were rapidly mobilized and dispatched across the globe in seven main groups designated as the Indian Expeditionary Forces (IEF). These forces were deployed to fronts across the world: Force A (the Indian Corps) was sent to the Western Front in Europe, while Forces B and C were deployed to East Africa. Force D engaged in the long and costly campaign in Mesopotamia (modern Iraq), Forces E and F served in Egypt and Palestine, and Force G was dispatched to the shores of Gallipoli. In total, India contributed approximately 1.5 million soldiers and support personnel to the war effort. The human cost of this global commitment was immense, with approximately 74,000 Indian soldiers losing their lives on these diverse and distant battlefields, and tens of thousands more returning wounded.

Indian Cavalry on the Western Front (Wikipedia) Indian Cavalry on the Western Front (Wikipedia)

For hundreds of thousands of Indian soldiers, the majority of whom were peasants, the Great War represented an unprecedented form of social and physical mobility. Whisked from their villages, they were the first large cohort of Indian men to witness Europe first-hand, an experience that began to unravel the entire colonial social order. The carefully constructed myth of the ‘Gora Sahib’ (White Master) as an invincible, superior being was challenged daily in the squalid, democratizing horror of the trenches.

The treatment they received was a study in contradiction. The Royal Pavilion in Brighton, for example, was elaborately converted into a hospital with separate kitchens for different religions. This careful provision of culturally appropriate care was often showcased, particularly when dignitaries such as King George V and Queen Mary visited the Indian patients, an event widely publicized to project an image of imperial benevolence and concern. Other images, like postcards, also depicted scenes of well-being and imperial gratitude. However, beneath this public façade, the reality for many Indian soldiers was often fraught with challenges.

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They were indeed far from home, experiencing profound homesickness and loneliness. The alien climate, culture and language, coupled with the trauma of war, led to significant emotional distress and sadness. Despite the efforts to provide comfort, the sheer distance and uncertainty of return weighed heavily on them. Moreover, while the British authorities aimed to manage perceptions, the experiences of the soldiers were not always as ideal as portrayed. Letters sent home were heavily censored, as David Omissi’s work confirms, to prevent any negative reports about conditions, morale or treatment from reaching India. This control ensured that the propaganda narrative of excellent care and high spirits was maintained for recruitment purposes. Critical details, such as the pain of their wounds, the psychological toll of combat or any dissatisfaction with their circumstances, were largely suppressed. Furthermore, there were significant cultural and practical barriers in the hospitals. Indian soldiers were generally not served by British nurses in the same way as white British troops, largely due to prevailing racial and social segregation, as well as cultural sensitivities regarding women interacting with men outside their family. Instead, they were often attended by male orderlies or, in some cases, specially recruited Indian male staff. This meant a different standard of personal care and a further sense of isolation from the mainstream British hospital experience. The blend of physical suffering, psychological strain, strict censorship and cultural separation meant that the experience, even in a ‘model’ hospital like the Royal Pavilion, was far from uniformly positive.

The Indian sepoy also faced gross disparities in pay, allowances and rations compared to his British counterpart, the ‘Tommy’, and was barred from holding the King’s Commission. This deployment marked a significant shift in imperial policy. During the earlier Boer War (1899–1902), the British had deliberately avoided fielding Indian combat troops against white opponents, fearing it would shatter the illusion of racial superiority. Yet Indians had played an important role in that conflict. A young Mahatma Gandhi organized and served with the Indian Ambulance Corps in South Africa and was awarded the Queen’s South Africa Medal for his service. Gandhi’s participation in the Boer War demonstrates that he was not instinctively opposed to military service and he supported Indian involvement in British war efforts, arguing that rights carried corresponding duties.

2nd Rajput Light Infantry in action in Flanders (Wikipedia) 2nd Rajput Light Infantry in action in Flanders (Wikipedia)

However, the sheer scale of World War I and the immense contribution from the powerful Indian princely states made this policy untenable. Thus, the soldiers’ exposure to new worlds and ideas, combined with their keen awareness of unequal treatment, created a powerful desire for change. However, the hope that their sacrifice would be rewarded with greater autonomy was brutally extinguished upon their return. The British government’s response was a profound betrayal, exemplified by both its oppressive actions and its hollow promises.

Instead of gratitude, India was met with further repression, most notably the Rowlatt Act of 1919. This act, which suspended basic civil rights, was a horrifying confirmation that Indian service to the Empire meant little. The ultimate betrayal came just a few months later, on the day of the harvest festival of Baisakhi, when Brigadier General Reginald Dyer ordered his troops to open fire on a peaceful, unarmed gathering at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. The massacre was a brutal confirmation that, despite promises of reform, the British were willing to use extreme violence to maintain control. This act of barbarity directly inspired a new generation of freedom fighters, including Udham Singh and Bhagat Singh, who were committed to radical action. The war also saw the rise of revolutionary groups, such as the Ghadar Movement. The Ghadarites, primarily Punjabi migrants in North America, believed that a violent, armed revolution was the only way to overthrow British rule. They published a newspaper called ‘The Ghadar’ to spread their message and organized revolutionary activities, even attempting to incite an uprising within the British Indian Army. Their efforts, though largely unsuccessful, kept the flame of revolution alive and demonstrated a global reach of the independence struggle.

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World War I and its aftermath marked an irreversible turning point in India’s national awakening. The blood and sweat of more than a million Indian soldiers was shed on distant battlefields in defence of an empire that denied them the very freedom they fought to protect. The betrayal was complete when, instead of gratitude, they were met with repression, its darkest expression in the massacre at Jallianwala Bagh. That single, barbaric act exposed the hollowness of British promises and shattered the myth of imperial benevolence. On the frontlines, Indian soldiers had seen for themselves that the white man’s claim to innate superiority was a fiction. Their courage and sacrifice equalled, and often surpassed, that of their European comrades, even as they endured lower pay, harsher discipline and poorer rations. Returning home, they brought not only battle-hardened experience but also a new vision of the world shaped by encounters with distant lands, the Indian diaspora and the ideals of liberty that Britain preached yet denied them. This collision of disillusionment and awakening transformed a subdued people into a restless nation. The war stripped away the last vestiges of loyalty to the Raj; the massacre in Amritsar lit the fuse. The reforms Britain offered were too little and too late; the ancient civilization they had tried to subdue was stirring once more. Out of the trenches of Flanders and the killing fields of Punjab arose a new determination: India would no longer fight for another’s freedom while remaining in chains itself. The slumbering giant had awakened and the march to independence had begun.