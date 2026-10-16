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How the Cholas built a powerful maritime trade network across Asia

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Between the 9th and 13th centuries, Chola maritime networks connected distant markets across the Indian Ocean, facilitating not just trade but also the exchange of religious beliefs and cultural traditions.

Cholas’ trading network (Edited by Abhishek Mitra) Cholas’ trading network (Edited by Abhishek Mitra)
Written by: Nikita Mohta
9 min readNew DelhiOct 16, 2026 01:53 PM IST First published on: Oct 16, 2026 at 01:53 PM IST

An 18-day excavation in Poompuhar, Tamil Nadu, has uncovered further evidence of the Cholas’ overseas trade. Among the key discoveries are a West Asian “torpedo jar”, four terracotta ring wells, and more than 250 ceramic fragments. A torpedo jar was historically used to transport liquid cargo such as wine and olive oil across oceanic trade routes; this is perhaps the clearest evidence of Poompuhar’s maritime connections with West Asia and the Mediterranean world.

One of the most powerful dynasties in South India, the Cholas ruled over parts of present-day Tamil Nadu, including the regions around Thanjavur and Tiruchirappalli. While the early Cholas flourished between the first and fourth centuries CE, the later Cholas rose to prominence in the ninth century. Military expeditions, naval power, and overseas trade were among the defining features of their rule.

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Southeast Asia was among the most important regions in the Cholas’ trading network. In Reflections on the Chola Naval Expeditions to Southeast Asia (2009), author Hema Devare writes, “In bringing India and Southeast Asia closer, an important part was played by the sea link. This connection was used most effectively by the Cholas who combined maritime and mercantile expertise.”

How did the Chola state set up such an expansive trading network? What goods were traded, and how did diplomacy shape these commercial relationships?

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Nikita Mohta
Nikita Mohta

Nikita writes for the Research Section of  IndianExpress.com, focusing on the intersections between ... Read More

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