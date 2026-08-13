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How Sir Cyril Radcliffe, who had never visited India, was asked to draw its borders

Before he was entrusted with the task of drawing the India-Pakistan border, Sir Cyril Radcliffe had never visited India. In many ways, that was seen as his greatest asset.

Sir Cyril Radcliffe (Wikimedia Commons, edited by Abhishek Mitra)Sir Cyril Radcliffe (Wikimedia Commons, edited by Abhishek Mitra)
Written by: Nikita Mohta
11 min readNew DelhiAug 13, 2026 11:58 AM IST First published on: Aug 13, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST

Independence had been announced, but the territorial division between India and Pakistan was not. Trains packed with Hindu and Sikh refugees headed east, while Muslims fled west—across a boundary whose exact location they did not yet know. Speculation, panic, and overcrowding made them even more vulnerable to attack. Among the most harrowing scenes recalled by historians and authors are coaches arriving at Indian and Pakistani railway stations carrying nothing but human remains.

In her book Borders and Conflict in South Asia: The Radcliffe Boundary Commission and the Partition of Punjab (2009), academic and author Lucy P Chester recalls a traveller’s eyewitness account of the horrors of Partition at the border. The witness was no ordinary observer. Muhammad Munir was a respected judge, a prominent member of the Muslim League, and a part of the Boundary Commission responsible for drawing the boundary between the two nations. “But in the end he, like so many other Indians and Pakistanis, did not learn the exact location of the new boundary until two days after independence,” writes Chester.

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The man entrusted with drawing the India-Pakistan boundary, Sir Cyril Radcliffe, had been in India for only six weeks. Yet in that short time, he and the Boundary Commission decided the fate of the subcontinent. Why was Radcliffe chosen for this task? What guided his deliberations? And why has history paid so little attention to the man behind an award that would tear apart the lives and livelihoods of millions?

 The barrister behind the border

1947 had not been kind to Britain. A cold winter, coal and food shortages, and wartime debt had weakened morale. In India, rising tensions between Muslims and Hindus and growing pressure from nationalist groups made the empire increasingly difficult to sustain. Meanwhile, the United States was pressing Britain to give up its colonies.

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Nikita Mohta
Nikita Mohta

Nikita writes for the Research Section of  IndianExpress.com, focusing on the intersections between ... Read More

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