How Shiva worship became intertwined with Tamil and Dravidian identity: A historian explains

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently drew a distinction between the religious traditions of North and South India, claiming that Dravidians worship Lord Shiva while Aryans worship Lord Ram.

Reddy also drew a class-based distinction between the two deities, saying, “Shiva is the God of the poor, Ram is the God of the rich, and the BJP is the party of the rich.”

His remarks drew criticism from the BJP leaders, who accused him of deepening regional and religious divisions. The comments also brought renewed attention to the historical prominence of Shaivism in South India, particularly in the Tamil region.

The Tamil Shaiva bhakti movement, associated with the Nayanmar poet-saints between the sixth and ninth centuries CE, played a significant role in shaping the region’s religious and literary traditions. Under the Chola kings, from the ninth to the 13th centuries, Shaivism received substantial royal patronage, with temples emerging as important centres of religious, social and economic life. The tradition was further systematised through Shaiva Siddhanta, a theological and philosophical school that worshipped Lord Shiva as the supreme reality. During the medieval period, it also established powerful monastic institutions in the Tamil region and a distinct Tamil scriptural tradition.

Yet the religious history of southern India, like that of the rest of the subcontinent, was far more complex. The Tamil-speaking region was home to Buddhism and Jainism, as well as a strong Vaishnava tradition that flourished alongside Shaivism.

Historian V Ravi Vaithees argues that the near-exclusive association of Shaivism with Tamil/Dravidian identity is relatively recent, tracing its origins to the 19th-century Tamil-Saiva revivalist (also known as the neo-Saiva movement).

Historian V Ravi Vaithees is author of the book, ‘Religion, Caste, and Nation in South India’ (2015) Historian V Ravi Vaithees is author of the book, ‘Religion, Caste, and Nation in South India’ (2015)

The Neo-Shaivite movement, or what he calls “Naveenar (modern) Shaivism”, he says, began the process of ethnicisation of religion in this case, associating Shaivism exclusively with Tamil/Dravidian identity and nationalism. In the process, it forged a political theology that was anti-Aryan, anti-Brahmin, anti-Sanskrit, and non-Brahmin Tamil nationalist in its character. It laid the groundwork for the non-Brahman Tamil/Dravidian movement of the 20th century.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Vaithees discusses the history of the neo-Shaivite and the Tamil/Dravidian movement and its continuing relevance to contemporary contests over religion, regional identity politics and power. Edited excerpts:

What is the Neo-Shaivite movement that emerged in the Tamil-speaking region in the 19th century?

The Neo-Shaivite movement sought to construct a distinct regional, religious and ethno-national identity — in this case, a Tamil Shaivite identity — in contrast to the ascendant neo-Hindu revival of the time. Its emergence can be traced to the fiery debates and pamphlet wars between Vedantist, Vaishnavite and Shaivite leaders and activists in the Madras Presidency in the latter part of the 19th century.

The leader of the Shaivite camp was Somasundara Nayakar, a Telugu- and Tamil-speaking pioneering figure. Nayakar formulated a powerful counter to the prevailing Neo-Vedantic and Vaishnavite revivalist currents, which sought to present a Vedantic and Vaishnavite interpretation of Tamil and Indian literary past. A former Vaishnavite and Vedantist, Nayakar was a fiery polemicist in this battle against what he called the false “Mayavadists and Vaishnavites” and gave primacy to Shaivism as the only ‘true religion’.

While Nayakar was the founder, his closest disciple, Maraimalai Adigal, took on the task of fleshing out Nayakar’s counter to Neo-Vedanta and Vaishnavism and constructing a neo-Shaivite reading of the Tamil religious and literary history and thus, in the process, ethnicise Shaivism as a Tamil and Dravidian religion. A central element of this project was to displace the Vedic and Sanskritic traditions and their impact on Tamil religious and literary history and construct a distinctly non-Brahmin Tamil/Dravidian reading of Tamil Shaivism. Adigal went so far as to claim the existence of separate Tamil Vedas that were equivalent, if not superior, to the Sanskrit Vedas, but had been lost in ancient tsunamis.

Maraimalai Adigal (Wikimedia Commons) Maraimalai Adigal (Wikimedia Commons)

This was a period of fierce contestations among competing religious theological camps over how to define the religio-cultural history of the Tamils. While in the latter part of the 19th century, these debates were between the neo-Vedantists and Vaishnavites, earlier in the century, Pandit Ayodhya Dasar, a Dalit Tamil intellectual, was constructing a neo-Buddhist reading of Tamil literary and religious history, though it was not as successful in gaining wider popularity as the work of the neo-Shaivites.

Why was it so important for Tamil nationalists to distinguish themselves from the pan-Indian Vedantic Hindu tradition?

The pan-Indian neo-Hindu religious current, with its Vedic and Sanskritic roots, was prevailing, if not ascendant, in Madras by the 19th century. It was gaining even more ground thanks to the rising Indian nationalism. Tamil nationalists needed to counter this to reassert a regional religio-cultural identity that privileged their own tradition. It is worth remembering that Nayakar himself, despite being a Vaishnavite and Vedantist, was largely unaware of Shaivism before he accidentally came across Shaiva Siddhanta.

This predominant view of the early Vedic and Sanskritic source of Indian civilisation had also been enhanced by the work of early 18th-century English Orientalist Sir William Jones.

Jones greatly admired Sanskrit and came up with the theory of the Indo-Aryan family of languages, with Sanskrit as its root language. Soon, Sanskrit began to be regarded as the root language of all Indian languages, including Tamil, while Aryan came to be regarded not only as a linguistic designation but as a racial type. Aryans were now being considered as the progenitors of Hinduism and Indian civilisation.

Against this context, Scottish missionary Robert Caldwell published a Philological work in 1856 titled Comparative Grammar of South Indian or Dravidian Family of Languages, challenging the Aryan- and Sanskrit-centric view of Indian civilisation.

Robert Caldwell published a Philological work in 1856 titled Comparative Grammar of South Indian or Dravidian Family of Languages, challenging the Aryan- and Sanskrit-centric view of Indian civilisation. Robert Caldwell published a Philological work in 1856 titled Comparative Grammar of South Indian or Dravidian Family of Languages, challenging the Aryan- and Sanskrit-centric view of Indian civilisation.

Caldwell argued that South Indian languages belonged to an entirely different family of languages, which he termed Dravidian, and asserted that Tamil was the root language of South Indian languages. He further argued that Aryan-Sanskrit influence and its impact on Tamil and South Indian languages and religious culture had only been detrimental. He encouraged Tamils and South Indians to eschew Sanskrit and the Aryan Brahmins who had allegedly brought this language and influence to the South.

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There is not much evidence for Nayakar being aware of Caldwell’s work. But Adigal utilised Caldwell’s work to a great effect to decry the role of Sanskrit and ‘Aryan Hinduism’ in Tamil religious culture and language and considered it his life’s mission to cleanse Tamil religion, language and culture from this alleged pernicious influence. He was also the founder-leader of the Pure Tamil Movement, aimed at eliminating Sanskrit from Tamil. Much of the impetus for the neo-Shaivite and Tamil/Dravidian movement came from this attempt to displace the preeminent role of Sanskrit and Vedic influence on Tamil society and culture.

How did Neo-Shaivism help in framing this fight?

It was the attempt to counter the ascendant role of the Vedantists and Vaishnavites in the Tamil region by the Tamil Neo-Shaivites that both framed and informed the ideological pillars of the Neo-Shaivite movement. Again, the Christian missionaries were hugely helpful in this project. English Christian missionary G.U. Pope declared that Shaivism is a unique product of the Tamils and the Tamilian genius, arguing it is much more rational and even closer to Christianity than the alleged mystifying obscurantism of Vedanta and Sanskrit culture.

The emerging English-educated dominant caste non-Brahmins used this argument to construct a history and genealogy for Tamil that depicted Shaivism as the embodiment and fulfillment of Tamil/Dravidian culture that was now shorn of the evils of caste and other ritual practices and ‘obscurantist superstitions.’ In doing so, they crafted a neo-Shaivite movement that formed the ideological foundation for the non-Brahmin Tamil/Dravidian movement.

Earlier anthropologists of religion have referred to the ethnicisation of religion as a form of Protestantization, using terms such as Protestant Buddhism or Hinduism. Sikh Studies scholar Arvind Mandair, exploring the construction of Sikh ethno-religious identity during the colonial period, has called this process a ‘religion making’ exercise where local tradition is selectively drawn upon to construct a ‘religion’ that contested both the Christian missionary threat and, in this case, the neo-Hindu revival sweeping Punjab at the time.

He examined the process of ‘religion making’ that resulted in the construction of a Sikh ethno-religious identity that prioritised its martial Khalsa tradition at the expense of a plurality of other influences that had equally shaped Sikhism. The yoking of Sikhism with the Punjabi linguistic identity was also part of this process that Mandair calls ‘Monotheolingualism’. He also adds that in this process of ‘religion making’, the spiritual content of its theology is often lost and, in its stead, replaced by political theology and ethnic identity politics.

Was there a historical basis to the successful construction of the Tamil-Shaiva identity?

Before the 6th century, Buddhism and Jainism dominated the Tamil region and produced some of its greatest classical literary works in Tamil. During the Sangam era, there is little evidence of the existence of Shaivism or Vaishnavism, but minor deities were connected to various ecological landscapes. A strong Shaivite tradition emerged in the form of the Tamil Shaivite Bhakti tradition from around the sixth century to the medieval period. However, it coexisted with a prolific Vaishnavite Bhakti tradition.

This was followed by the Vijayanagara and Nayakar period, where Vaishnavism, Veera Shaivism, and more Advaitic forms of Shaivism came to prominence. Scholars believe Shaivism was an all-India phenomenon and had at least five major schools, including Kashmiri Shaivism, which is theologically highly esteemed. Major ancient Shaivite monastic centres have also been found in Madhya Pradesh, Kashi (Varanasi), etc.

Given this multiplicity and complex ‘religious’ history of the subcontinent, one could say that Neo-Shaivism collapsed this complex history into ‘Monotheolingualism’, associating a particular theology exclusively with a particular people and language.

The Dravidian movement was anti-religious or anti-Brahmanical, as you say. And yet it was rooted in the religious philosophy of Shaivism. How do you explain this dichotomy?

In the extant scholarly narrative, Neo-Shaivism is seen as the early phase of the Dravidian movement and succeeded, if not overtaken, by the atheistic and rationalist Self-Respect Movement led by Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and subsequent leaders of the Dravidian movement.

What is left out is that the Neo-Shaivite movement had already started this process of rationalising and secularising by constructing a new Shaivite religion that, in its critique of Aryanism, Brahmanism, and Sanskrit, already contained many of the ideological pillars of the non-Brahmin Dravidian movement like anti-Brahmanism, anti-Aryanism, and anti-caste.

Periyar went further by declaring rationalism and atheism as his religion. But C.N. Annadurai, who was the real successor of the Dravidian movement, in his writings and speeches, remarkably resembles the ideology of the neo-Shaivites in its anti-Brahmanism and anti-Aryanism, the soft peddling of religion along with glorification of Tamil. To this day, one can see elements of this ideology in Dravidian politics that has its real roots in the Neo-Shaivite movement.

Periyar (left) and C N Annadurai (right) (Wikimedia Commons) Periyar (left) and C N Annadurai (right) (Wikimedia Commons)

When the Telangana CM invoked Shiva as a symbol of Tamil/Dravidian identity, was he drawing on an older religious tradition, a modern political construction, or both?

His comment seems surprising, even ironic, since he is a Telugu speaker from Telangana.

There is a general scholarly consensus that despite the influence of Dravidian ideology in the Tamil region, it had little appeal outside the region and was not embraced by fellow Dravidian language speakers in their respective linguistic states after state reorganisation began in the early fifties.

But this does not detract from the fact that the neo-Shaivite and Tamil Dravidian movement was a multi-ethnic effort that began in the Madras Presidency with its multi-ethnic population… and had significant contributions from Telugu, Malayali, and Kannada language speakers.

Recent research on the Dravidian movement by historian J.B. More suggests that Telugu language speakers in the Tamil region played an inordinately prominent role in the early Justice Party, later known as the Dravidian Party, and continue to play a significant role in the Tamil-Dravidian political parties to this day… If anything, it is revealing that non-Brahmin Tamil nationalism and the tremendous cultural production it spawned, including the role played by Tamil cinema in sustaining such an ideological hegemony, was the handiwork of a multi-ethnic coalition and not, as assumed, the work of so-called pure ethnic Tamils. A sobering fact perhaps for the non-Brahmin Tamil/Dravidian nationalists.

Is there any truth to the geographical distinction between the south being driven by Shiva worship and the north driven by Ram worship?

There may be some historical truth in that. For example, as the Bhakti movement started in the South and gradually moved north by the medieval period, Islamic and Sufi influences became consolidated. Popular Bhakti saints in the North such as Tulsidas, Kabir, and Mirabai produced powerful devotional hymns appealing more to Vaishnavite gods such as Krishna and Ram. There may be complex reasons for these developments, including the Islamic and Sufi impact on Hinduism, which is now reduced and oversimplified in this North-South geographical distinction.

Such differences exist within the South itself, with Andhra Pradesh and Kerala having more Vaishnavite temples and patronage than Tamil Nadu or Karnataka. One cannot also discount the work of the nationalist and ethno-nationalist ideological narratives in giving rise to such simplistic divides.

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Both the Neo-Shaivites and the Dravidian ideologues made such vitriolic attacks on Vaishnavite and Vedantic currents and texts from as early as the 1900s, including the Ramanayanam, which Periyar, borrowing from Missionary Orientalism, reduced to the story of the Aryans invasion of the South, depicting the Dravidians as monkeys… However, things are not so simple. Take, for example, Sri Lanka, where a similar ‘religion-making’ exercise had yoked Buddhism inextricably with the Sinhala ethnicity during the nationalist period, just as it did Shaivism with the Tamil north. There, you will find, perhaps in imitation of Aryanism of the north, Lord Vishnu being regarded as Sri Lanka’s guardian deity. Such simplistic territorial divisions are less historical than modern inventions which are the result of ‘religion-making’ during the colonial and nationalist period.