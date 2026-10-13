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How Shiva worship became intertwined with Tamil and Dravidian identity: A historian explains

The association of Shaivism with Tamil and Dravidian identity is a relatively modern political construction, argues historian V Ravi Vaithees. He traces how 19th-century Neo-Shaivite revivalists recast religious history, challenging Sanskritic traditions and laying the ideological groundwork for Dravidian politics.

Shaivism among DravidiansHistorian V Ravi Vaithees argues that the near-exclusive association of Shaivism with Tamil/Dravidian identity is relatively recent, tracing its origins to the 19th-century Tamil-Saiva revivalist (also known as the neo-Saiva movement). 
Written by: Adrija Roychowdhury
14 min readNew DelhiOct 13, 2026 02:39 PM IST First published on: Oct 13, 2026 at 02:38 PM IST

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently drew a distinction between the religious traditions of North and South India, claiming that Dravidians worship Lord Shiva while Aryans worship Lord Ram.

Reddy also drew a class-based distinction between the two deities, saying, “Shiva is the God of the poor, Ram is the God of the rich, and the BJP is the party of the rich.”

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His remarks drew criticism from the BJP leaders, who accused him of deepening regional and religious divisions. The comments also brought renewed attention to the historical prominence of Shaivism in South India, particularly in the Tamil region.

The Tamil Shaiva bhakti movement, associated with the Nayanmar poet-saints between the sixth and ninth centuries CE, played a significant role in shaping the region’s religious and literary traditions. Under the Chola kings, from the ninth to the 13th centuries, Shaivism received substantial royal patronage, with temples emerging as important centres of religious, social and economic life. The tradition was further systematised through Shaiva Siddhanta, a theological and philosophical school that worshipped Lord Shiva as the supreme reality. During the medieval period, it also established powerful monastic institutions in the Tamil region and a distinct Tamil scriptural tradition.

Yet the religious history of southern India, like that of the rest of the subcontinent, was far more complex. The Tamil-speaking region was home to Buddhism and Jainism, as well as a strong Vaishnava tradition that flourished alongside Shaivism.

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Historian V Ravi Vaithees argues that the near-exclusive association of Shaivism with Tamil/Dravidian identity is relatively recent, tracing its origins to the 19th-century Tamil-Saiva revivalist (also known as the neo-Saiva movement).

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Adrija Roychowdhury

Adrija Roychowdhury leads the research section at Indianexpress.com. She writes long features on his... Read More

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