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How ‘Made in Germany’ became popular in colonial India

As the Swadeshi movement gained ground in India, nationalists looked beyond Britain for trade partners. No industry gained more from this shift than German synthetic dyes.

German dye companies in IndiaBut informally there is a form of colonialism baked into these relationships. There was also a clear power imbalance that the Germans were actively exploiting: Historian Christina Lubinski
Written by: Adrija Roychowdhury
15 min readNew DelhiJul 23, 2026 02:54 PM IST First published on: Jul 23, 2026 at 02:51 PM IST

In the wake of the 1905 Partition of Bengal, the Swadeshi movement gathered unprecedented momentum. As crowds shouted “Vande Mataram” and called for the boycott of British goods, another label quietly began to acquire new political meaning in Indian bazaars: ‘Made in Germany’.

The boycott was never intended to reject all foreign goods. Where Indian industry lacked the capacity to manufacture certain products or access specialised knowledge, nationalists considered it both legitimate and necessary to turn to countries other than Britain.

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Adrija Roychowdhury

Adrija Roychowdhury leads the research section at Indianexpress.com. She writes long features on his... Read More

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