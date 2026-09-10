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How Gerardus Mercator, a man who never travelled far, mapped the world

Flemish geographer Gerardus Mercator’s map offered a solution to a problem that had long troubled map-makers: how to represent the curved surface of the globe on a flat chart.

Gerardus Mercator and his 1595 atlas (Wikipedia, edited by Abhishek Mitra)Gerardus Mercator and his 1595 atlas (Wikipedia, edited by Abhishek Mitra)
Written by: Nikita Mohta
9 min readNew DelhiSep 10, 2026 12:27 PM IST First published on: Sep 10, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST

Last week, the UN General Assembly voted to replace Mercator’s world map with one that reflects Africa’s size more accurately. Since 1569, the Mercator projection—a map design by Flemish geographer Gerardus Mercator—has been the subject of heated debate, particularly over the distortions it introduces in the size of countries and continents. In On The Map: Why the World Looks the Way it Does (2012), author Simon Garfield asks, “Well, what is the good of Mercator’s famous world map of 1569? It’s riddled with distortions and full of countries many times larger than they really are.”

And yet, it remains the map we use today. “Countries have been added of course, and the shapes of coasts and borders have been corrected and politically adjusted, but the map that shaped the end of the Renaissance, saw in the Enlightenment and adorned Victorian classrooms remains the display of choice, right through to the latest Google Maps,” Garfield adds.

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From philosophy to maps 

What Mercator created in 1569 was not simply a map, but a projection of the world and a template for future maps. There is, however, an irony to this. British historian Jerry Brotton writes in A History of the World in 12 Maps (2012), “Throughout his long life, his travels never took him further than a 200 kilometre radius away from his birthplace of Rupelmonde, a small town on the bank of the River Scheldt in the modern-day Belgian region of East Flanders, where he was born in 1512 and named Gerard Kremer [or Gerardus Mercator].” When he laid out his famous world projection in 1569, at the age of 57, he had produced fewer than ten maps.

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Nikita Mohta
Nikita Mohta

Nikita writes for the Research Section of  IndianExpress.com, focusing on the intersections between ... Read More

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