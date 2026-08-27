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How Denmark’s forgotten empire in India led to the story of L&T

Denmark’s Indian empire was limited in territory, population, military strength and fiscal capacity. It was nevertheless a colonial formation in its own right.

Gateway to the Danish government house in Serampore (Wikimedia Commons)Gateway to the Danish government house in Serampore (Wikimedia Commons)
15 min readSwedenAug 27, 2026 12:44 PM IST First published on: Aug 27, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST

Written by Niladri Chatterjee and Eleonor Marcussen

In 1845, Denmark sold Tranquebar, Serampore and its other mainland possessions in India to the British East India Company. The transaction ended Danish territorial presence on the subcontinent, which had begun in 1620. Forts, trading posts and separate jurisdictions passed into British hands, while Denmark gradually receded from most accounts of colonial rule in India.

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