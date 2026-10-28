How clock towers changed the way India told time and became symbols of its cities

What purpose does a clock tower serve in a city where almost everyone carries a watch in their pocket? The question came into focus last month when the Allahabad High Court questioned the need for a proposed clock tower in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. A month earlier, the collapse of a historic clock tower at Kozhikode railway station during redevelopment had drawn attention to the vulnerability of these structures. Together, these developments highlight the changing place of clock towers in Indian cities, where their significance extends far beyond timekeeping.

In his recent book, Clock Towers of India: Sentinels of Time (Niyogi), Debasish Das explores how clock towers helped introduce the European system of measuring time to India. Before the advent of European colonialism, the subcontinent had its own traditions of timekeeping, which were done away with as colonialism expanded and transformed almost every aspect of Indian life.

Over five years, Deb documented around 150 clock towers across the country, tracing the distinct histories of these architectural landmarks. His research reveals that they were far more than decorative structures or public timekeepers. They played social and cultural roles and reminded society of its evolving relationship with time.

Paradesi Synagogue, Kochi, Kerala, (Debasish Das) Paradesi Synagogue, Kochi, Kerala, (Debasish Das)

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Deb discusses how clock towers were first introduced to India, how Indians embraced the concept and commissioned several such clocks across the subcontinent, and how they acquired meanings that went beyond timekeeping. In the princely states, for instance, several rulers built clock towers as part of their efforts to modernise their cities. Elsewhere, they served as personal memorials or commemorated historical events, as in the case of the clock tower at Port Blair, built to mark the memory of war. Edited excerpts:

When and how did the concept of tower clocks first emerge?

The story of tower clocks goes back to medieval Europe. Interestingly, the word ‘clock’ is derived from words associated with bells, because one of the earliest functions of these devices was to ring bells and announce the time, particularly for prayer.

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Initially, the timing of these bells was determined using instruments such as sundials and water clocks. But there was a growing need for a mechanism that could operate automatically and signal the time without someone having to observe the Sun or manually operate the clock.

This led to the development of mechanical clocks in medieval Europe, particularly during the thirteenth and fourteenth centuries. These early clocks were not as accurate as the clocks we know today, but they represented a major technological breakthrough. In the seventeenth century, the introduction of the pendulum greatly improved their accuracy.

In his recent book, Clock Towers of India: Sentinels of Time (Niyogi), Debasish Das explores how clock towers helped introduce the European system of measuring time to India. In his recent book, Clock Towers of India: Sentinels of Time (Niyogi), Debasish Das explores how clock towers helped introduce the European system of measuring time to India.

As clockmaking technology evolved, mechanical clocks became increasingly reliable and could be installed in churches, public buildings, and town squares. The time could now be announced to an entire community through a bell, or it could be displayed on a dial.

That was the breakthrough that made clock towers possible. A clock could be elevated above the surrounding buildings, making its face visible from a distance and its bell audible across the neighbourhood. Over time, these structures became much more than timekeeping devices.

Did Indians have a different way of measuring time before the arrival of Europeans? If so, what was it like and how did the Europeans introduce their method?

Yes, India had a well-established system of timekeeping long before the Europeans arrived, and it was quite different from the system we use today.

In ancient India, time was measured in units called ghati, each equivalent to 24 modern minutes. A complete day and night was divided into 60 ghatis, and each ghati was further subdivided into 60 smaller units called pala. Interestingly, the word ghati survives in our everyday vocabulary as ghadi, which we still use to refer to a watch or clock.

A fascinating instrument to measure a ghati was the sinking water clock. It consisted of a thin, hemispherical copper bowl with a tiny hole at the bottom, placed in a vessel of water. The hole was carefully calibrated so that the bowl would fill with water and sink in exactly one ghati, or 24 minutes.

While these smaller units were useful for astronomical calculations and other precise measurements, everyday life also followed larger divisions of time called prahars. A day and night consisted of eight prahars, each approximately three hours long. Time was often announced through the beating of drums or gongs. In fact, the familiar Hindi word dopahar, meaning midday or afternoon, has its roots in this traditional system.

These practices continued well into the medieval period. During the fourteenth century, Firoz Shah Tughlaq maintained an elaborate timekeeping arrangement at his citadel in Delhi. The Mughals also followed similar traditions, and depictions of water clocks and timekeepers can be found in Mughal miniature paintings. Interestingly, even the early British traders initially adopted aspects of this system in their trading establishments.

European mechanical clocks began arriving in India through Portuguese and other European traders, sometimes as gifts to Indian royal courts. Initially, these clocks were objects of curiosity and prestige rather than instruments of everyday use. After all, they displayed time in European hours and minutes, whereas Indians were accustomed to ghatis and prahars.

The transition was gradual. As European commercial activity, colonial administration and, later, the railways expanded, the system of hours and minutes became increasingly important.

Which were some of the earliest clock towers in India? How did Indians respond to their introduction?

Some of the earliest clock installations in India appeared in churches and European settlements established along the coast. These settlements brought together Portuguese, Dutch, Danish, British, and other European communities, who introduced their own traditions of mechanical timekeeping.

St Francis Church in Kochi, built in 1516, is an important early landmark, although the clock we see there today dates from a much later period. Other significant examples include the Basilica of the Holy Rosary at Bandel, associated with the Portuguese settlement; the Dutch Reformed Church in Chinsurah; the Paradesi Synagogue in Kochi, associated with the Jewish community; and the Armenian Church in Kolkata.

As European settlements expanded, these traditions spread to other parts of India. In the early nineteenth century, we see examples such as St Olav’s Church in Serampore, associated with the Danish settlement, and St Andrew’s Church in Madras, built to serve the Scottish community.

As for how Indians responded, I would say it was a gradual process of familiarity and adoption rather than an immediate change. Initially, mechanical clocks could be objects of curiosity and prestige, but over time, public clocks became useful landmarks and increasingly important to urban life.

Interestingly, the debate was not always about whether people should use mechanical clocks. Sometimes, it was about which time those clocks should display. Every major city had its own local time, while the colonial administration and railways increasingly favoured Madras Time.

A particularly fascinating example is Bombay’s Rajabai Clock Tower. The Governor, Sir James Fergusson, wanted the tower to display Madras Time, which was about 39-40 minutes ahead of Bombay’s local time, and government funding became entangled in the dispute. The matter was debated by the University of Bombay’s Senate, which ultimately supported Bombay Time.

I find this episode revealing because it shows that the introduction of clock towers was not simply a story of Indians adopting a European technology. These structures became part of a larger debate about local identity, civic autonomy, and who had the authority to determine time.

In that sense, the clock tower was both a technological innovation and a social institution.

Did Indians take to the concept and establish clock towers themselves?

Absolutely. What I find fascinating is that clock towers in India were commissioned by a remarkably diverse range of patrons. The idea may have arrived through European influence, but Indians gradually made it their own, giving these structures meanings that went far beyond timekeeping.

During the colonial period, many towers and public buildings were commissioned or inaugurated to commemorate royal jubilees and important visits. Mumbai’s Victoria Terminus and Gwalior’s Victoria College, for instance, were associated with the celebrations of Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee in 1887.

Allahabad University Senate Hall Clock Tower, Prayagraj (Vaibhav Maini) Allahabad University Senate Hall Clock Tower, Prayagraj (Vaibhav Maini)

In the princely states, progressive rulers commissioned clock towers as part of their efforts to modernise their cities. These towers often stood alongside new schools, colleges, markets and other public institutions, reflecting a vision of urban development and civic life.

But one of the most touching aspects of my research was discovering how many clock towers were built as personal memorials. Behind some of these imposing structures lie deeply emotional family stories. Take Rajabai Clock Tower. It was commissioned by the wealthy merchant Premchand Roychand in memory of his mother, Rajabai. In Lucknow, the Irshad Clock Tower was built by a grieving father in memory of his son, Irshad, who died at just 30. Allahabad’s clock tower was commissioned by the Tandon family in memory of their forefathers. There are also examples in Surat and Coimbatore where sons commemorated their fathers through clock towers.

Religious institutions, including churches and synagogues, incorporated clocks into their buildings, while other towers served commemorative purposes. The Port Blair Clock Tower, for example, is associated with war remembrance.

Port Blair Clock Tower, Andaman & Nicobar Islands (Asit Mondal) Port Blair Clock Tower, Andaman & Nicobar Islands (Asit Mondal)

So, the motivations varied: civic pride, modernisation, royal commemoration, religious life and personal grief. Yet, whatever the original reason for building them, these towers gradually became part of people’s everyday lives. They became familiar meeting points, landmarks and repositories of collective memory. Generations of residents came to associate them with their everyday routines and memories of the city.

And that, for me, is what makes India’s clock towers so fascinating. They may have begun as instruments for telling time, but they came to tell us something about the people, families and communities that built them.

Do clock towers have any relevance in contemporary times?

I think clock towers are still relevant today, but perhaps not for the reason they were originally built. We no longer need to look up at a tower to know the time. Our phones and smartwatches provide it instantly and with remarkable accuracy. But clock towers tell us something that these devices cannot: the story of how society’s relationship with time has evolved.

There may be a desire to build new clock towers today as landmarks or to beautify public spaces. But historically, a clock tower was much more than an architectural feature. Its significance came from its relationship with the community — people who organised their daily lives around its time and gathered in its vicinity. Over generations, it became part of the identity and collective memory of a place. A newly constructed tower may be visually impressive, but it cannot immediately recreate that historical relationship.

That is why I believe our priority should be to preserve and restore the clock towers we already have. And restoration, to me, should mean much more than repairing the building or making the clock hands move again.

Unfortunately, there is sometimes a tendency to replace old mechanical clocks with modern quartz mechanisms. While this may make the clock easier to operate, it can also mean losing an important part of the tower’s technological heritage.

The real soul of a historic clock tower lies not just in its dial, but in the mechanism behind it — the weights, gears, escapements, control systems, bells and the craftsmanship that brought it to life. These are remarkable examples of engineering history, and restoring them requires specialist knowledge and expertise.

For me, the relevance of the clock towers lies in the fact that they connect us with our past, help us understand how our cities evolved, and remind us that heritage is not just about preserving old buildings — it is also about preserving the knowledge, craftsmanship, and human stories contained within them.