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How clock towers changed the way India told time and became symbols of its cities

In an interview, author Debasish Das discusses the history of India’s clock towers, how they transformed timekeeping, and why these architectural landmarks became symbols of civic pride, personal grief and collective memory beyond their original purpose of telling time.

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Written by: Adrija Roychowdhury
12 min readNew DelhiOct 28, 2026 12:49 PM IST First published on: Oct 28, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST

What purpose does a clock tower serve in a city where almost everyone carries a watch in their pocket? The question came into focus last month when the Allahabad High Court questioned the need for a proposed clock tower in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. A month earlier, the collapse of a historic clock tower at Kozhikode railway station during redevelopment had drawn attention to the vulnerability of these structures. Together, these developments highlight the changing place of clock towers in Indian cities, where their significance extends far beyond timekeeping.

In his recent book, Clock Towers of India: Sentinels of Time (Niyogi), Debasish Das explores how clock towers helped introduce the European system of measuring time to India. Before the advent of European colonialism, the subcontinent had its own traditions of timekeeping, which were done away with as colonialism expanded and transformed almost every aspect of Indian life.

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Over five years, Deb documented around 150 clock towers across the country, tracing the distinct histories of these architectural landmarks. His research reveals that they were far more than decorative structures or public timekeepers. They played social and cultural roles and reminded society of its evolving relationship with time.

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Adrija Roychowdhury

Adrija Roychowdhury leads the research section at Indianexpress.com. She writes long features on his... Read More

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