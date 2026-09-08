How British forest policies changed the Himalayas forever

As the railway network expanded in the second half of the 19th century, demand for timber surged. This was followed by further demands for timber and firewood during the two World Wars. The colonial state consequently tightened its grip on the Himalayan forests. In the process, local communities were steadily stripped of their traditional rights over the forests, while the expansion of commercial timber extraction left an ecological legacy whose consequences are still visible today.

How timber brought the British deeper into the Himalayas

Kumaon and Garhwal, in present-day Uttarakhand, came under British control after the Anglo-Nepalese War, also called the Gorkha War, of 1814-16. While the British initially showed limited interest in the region’s forests, this changed by the mid-19th century as demand for timber and firewood grew.

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Environmental historian Dhirendra Datt Dangwal of Ambedkar University explains how British control over the Himalayan forests expanded, and what that meant for the mountains and their people.

“The British had been attracted to the region since the time they set foot upon the subcontinent. European travelers would frequent the Himalayas, lured by its scenic beauty,” says Dangwal. In the years following the war, the British opened a sanatorium in the Himalayas for soldiers and others seeking to recuperate.

The population of the hills at this time consisted largely of peasant proprietors who cultivated small landholdings and depended heavily on forests for their existence. In the initial years, British policies in the region were largely confined to collecting certain forest dues along the foothills. By the late 1840s, however, forests had gained increasing importance as demand for timber and firewood grew.

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Dangwal notes that the introduction of the railways in 1853 was particularly instrumental in expanding demand for timber from the Himalayan forests. Timber was required for sleepers used to lay railway tracks. “They identified Teak, Sal, and Deodhar trees to be especially useful in this regard. While Sal was found extensively in the Himalayan foothills, Deodhar trees grew in abundance deep inside the region.”

Wilson’s success in transporting timber had also provided a viable precedent, demonstrating to the British the possibility of undertaking similar operations on a much larger scale.

To bring large quantities of timber under their control, all forests were placed under the Commissioner of Kumaun by 1858. The Forest Acts of 1865 and 1878 facilitated a further expansion of state control over the region.

“In 1879, large tracts of sub-Himalayan forests were reserved. In these reserved forests, the rights of local people were redefined: they were granted only limited rights that were recorded and specified in the forest settlement,” writes Dangwal in his research paper, Commercialisation of Forests, Timber Extraction and Deforestation in Uttaranchal (2005).

Further, in 1893, all unassessed lands outside the reserved areas were constituted as District Protected Forests, which were thereafter controlled by the Deputy Commissioner. Restrictions were also imposed on forest use by local communities.

The process of controlling the forests and restricting the rights of their users went hand in hand with the construction of roads and other communication networks to transport timber. “The contradiction of roads by itself is destructive to forests, but more than that, these roads opened up forests for further destruction,” Dangwal notes in his paper.

The numbers are telling. During the 1870s, he writes, an average of 13,959 trees were felled annually in Kumaun and Garhwal alone. By the 1880s, the number had risen to more than 65,000.