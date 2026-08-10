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How Berlin became the centre of the Indian freedom struggle abroad

For 15 years, Berlin was a vital centre of India’s freedom struggle in exile, bringing together revolutionaries, students, intellectuals, and anticolonial activists from across India and the world, until the rise of Nazism brought this vibrant community to an end.

Indian activists in BerlinIndian delegates at the Brussels congress of the League Against Imperialism, 10–15 February 1927. (Das Flammenzeichen vom Palais Egmont (Berlin, 1927), p. 174.)
14 min readBerlinAug 10, 2026 01:26 PM IST First published on: Aug 10, 2026 at 01:12 PM IST

Written by Ole Birk Laursen

On February 10, 1926, forty-three anticolonialists, socialists, pacifists, and radicals — foreigners and Germans — met at the Rathauskeller, a restaurant in Berlin’s city hall, to organise an international conference against colonialism and imperialism. It was led by the German communist Willi Münzenberg, and one of its most prominent delegates was the veteran Indian revolutionary Virendranath Chattopadhyaya (known as Chatto). At the time, Chatto was a central figure among Indian and global radical networks in Berlin.

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The Rathauskeller conference led to the formation of the League Against Colonial Oppression (LACO) and the decision to prepare for a larger, global anticolonial congress to be held in Brussels a year later.

When 174 delegates from across the colonial and semi-colonial worlds convened in Brussels from February 10-15, 1927, Chatto had invited several other Indians from Berlin and elsewhere in Europe, including Jawaharlal Nehru of the Indian National Congress (INC), the veteran Indian revolutionary, Muhammed Barkatullah of the Ghadar Party, and Monindra Kumar Sen and Jaya Surya Naidu (Chatto’s nephew and son of Sarojini Naidu), both students in Berlin. Supported by the Communist International (Comintern) in Moscow, the Brussels congress led to the formation of the League Against Imperialism (LAI), with its headquarters in Berlin, with Chatto as its international secretary.

Virendranath Chattopadhyaya Virendranath Chattopadhyay (Wikimedia Commons)

Although it existed for only 10 years and was often marred by internal disagreements and external pressures, the LAI had a profound impact on anticolonial leaders and on their politics and visions for independent nations. As Nehru became a vital link between India and the LAI, Chatto operated in the background from Berlin.

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Berlin’s importance was not coincidental. Not only was the Comintern’s headquarters based in the city, but the German capital was also, as historian Fredrik Petersson puts it, the “hub of the anti-imperialist movement.” Mahdi Ali Mirza, who lived in Berlin from 1924 to 1931, recalled that “during this period, Berlin was the intellectual hub of Europe.” This combination of global revolutionary politics, anti-imperialism, and intellectual engagement attracted Indians to Berlin rather than London or Paris, and became the foundation of the LAI.

Indeed, there was a vibrant and radical community of about 200 Indians in the German capital at the time — most of them students, some of them experienced revolutionaries, many of them living in the Charlottenburg district of Western Berlin. At its centre was  Chatto.

But how did Berlin become the centre of the Indian freedom movement in exile?

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