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How an Anglo-Scandinavian contractor turned Indian railway profits into a Swedish dynasty

Joseph Stephens arrived in Bombay at the age of 19 and made his fortune as a railway contractor, using his colonial earnings to buy Huseby Estate in Sweden. His story reveals how India’s railway boom channelled wealth, skills and networks far beyond British India.

Joseph StephensWhen Stephens arrived in Bombay, he could hardly have imagined that he would own an estate in Sweden in less than a decade.
Written by: Eleonor Marcussen
15 min readSwedenSep 11, 2026 12:26 PM IST First published on: Sep 11, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST

India’s nineteenth-century railway boom has often been narrated as a story of British engineers, imperial capital, and Indian labour. Between them, however, stood a less visible group of intermediaries: contractors who sourced materials, machinery, tools, and, not least, labour for railway construction. Unlike the large-scale British contractors who led and managed construction projects in Europe as well as India, in situ contractors and sub-contractors worked to complete both minor and substantial sections of railway lines.

Sub-contracting, in particular, offered an opportunity for European men who held no official position in the British administration to make considerable profits while benefiting from its professional networks, racial hierarchies, and expanding infrastructure. The empire was British, but its opportunities and profits opened pathways to professional mobility for European men willing to try their luck.

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Joseph Stephens was one such contractor. Born in Stockholm, raised partly in Copenhagen, and connected through his family to British railway engineers, he arrived in Bombay in 1860 at the age of nineteen.

Joseph Stephens Joseph Stephens, Sweden, 1867. (Photographer C.F. Linge & Co., Stockholm. Courtesy Huseby Bruk AB)

“Everyone wants to send their sons to India,” Stephens’s older sister wrote from Copenhagen in 1865. Her remark captures a wider European aspiration. For middle-class families with the right connections, British India appeared not only as a colony but also as a field of professional advancement and private enrichment. Stephens’s fortune was not simply a matter of luck or coincidence. Going to India was a calculated choice made possible by professional networks, British family ties, and the racial order of colonial rule.

Stephens began as an apprentice, became a subcontractor, and eventually a contractor who secured contracts on the Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR), which famously first connected Bombay with Thane before extending into the hinterlands of western India. He undertook a three-year civil-engineering apprenticeship under his brother-in-law. Throughout his life, he would use the title ‘C.E.’ — Civil Engineer — first as a contractor in India and later as a member of the Upper House of the Swedish Parliament.

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When Stephens arrived in Bombay, he could hardly have imagined that he would own an estate in Sweden in less than a decade. The Huseby Estate, then a run-down ironworks surrounded by forest and agricultural land, would become the place where Stephens invested both the colonial profits and the skills he had acquired in India, helping fuel industrial expansion in southern Sweden.

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