How a Czech company became part of everyday India: The untold story of Bata

Written by Niladri Chatterjee and Nikita Mohta

Think of Bata, and chances are you think of childhood: white canvas shoes for school, or the sturdy sandals your grandmother never seemed to replace. Few foreign brands have entered Indian life so quietly, or stayed as long, as Bata has.

Bata is often assumed to be Indian because, in a profound sense, generations of Indians made it so — through work, purchase, memory, and everyday use. Yet the company began its journey far from India. It was founded in 1894 in Zlín, a Moravian town then part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, by Tomáš Baťa and his siblings, Anna and Antonín. By the interwar years, the enterprise had grown into an ambitious Czechoslovak multinational, combining mechanised production, retail expansion, scientific management, welfare provision, and industrial town planning.

The history of Bata in India is therefore not simply the history of shoes. It is the story of how a company from a European state without territorial power in India entered a colonial economy, used imperial infrastructures, confronted Asian competition, moved through a caste-marked commodity world, and eventually made its own foreignness remarkably difficult to see.

Making a place in colonial India

Bata’s expansion into India formed part of the company’s broader internationalisation strategy during the interwar period. Speaking with indianexpress.com, academic Milan Balaban notes: “Although Czechoslovakia did not possess colonies, Bata sought markets beyond Europe and identified British India as one of the world’s largest potential markets for footwear, linking its entry to the imperial setting that shaped its growth.”

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Bata established its Indian corporate presence in Calcutta in 1931 and began experimental production at Konnagar, on the western bank of the Hooghly River, before shifting to the much larger site at Batanagar.

Tomáš, Antonín, and Anna Baťa (Wikipedia) Tomáš, Antonín, and Anna Baťa (Wikipedia)

The initial capital, machinery, technology, and managerial expertise came from Czechoslovakia. “In 1932, the company sent machinery, supplies, and Czech specialists to India, while simultaneously sending Indian apprentices to Zlín for training according to Bata production methods,” says Balaban. The choice of Calcutta, he notes, was strategic. It offered access to one of Asia’s largest ports, railway connections, a large labour pool, established leather-processing traditions, and proximity to major consumer markets.

“Initially, the firm imported leather because local supplies did not always meet its technical specifications, before gradually developing domestic supply chains, including its own tannery and rubber collection systems,” adds Balaban.

However, Bata was not entering an empty economy. Colonial India possessed extensive trades in hides and skins, tanning centres, workshops, shoemakers, and systems of artisanal production that long predated European factory capitalism. Bata also faced foreign competitors. Japanese rubber and canvas footwear had already found Indian consumers, particularly in the cheaper segments of the market. Company accounts describe attempts to redirect wholesalers from Japanese products towards Bata footwear manufactured locally.

Tomas Bata in India, 1932 (Bata Information Center Collections) Tomas Bata in India, 1932 (Bata Information Center Collections)

According to Balaban, “Bata competed through a combination of industrial efficiency, low prices, modern retailing, and brand recognition.”

The company also developed a vast retail network. “By 1933, it already had 86 shops, and before the Second World War, it operated around 668 stores in British India. This combination of factory production, modern distribution, advertising, and standardised products distinguished Bata from many traditional Indian producers,” notes Balaban.

Leather and caste

The majority of the workforce was Indian. Balaban argues that Bata deliberately avoided the traditional sardar system, common in Indian industry, under which labour contractors recruited and controlled workers.

“Instead, the company employed workers directly and trained them in accordance with its own industrial principles.”

Bata entered not merely a competitive market but a material world profoundly marked by caste. Leather was never simply another industrial raw material in India. Work involving carcasses, hides, tanning, and shoemaking had long been associated, in different regions and in different ways, with communities subjected to untouchability and occupational stigma.

Yet we cannot infer the caste composition of Batanagar’s factory workforce merely from the caste history of leather production. Factory recruitment operated through different channels and could disrupt inherited occupational relationships. The available evidence does not establish that Batanagar’s workers were predominantly drawn from hereditary leather-working castes.

A Bata store in the 1920s (Wikipedia) A Bata store in the 1920s (Wikipedia)

Still, the larger contradiction is unmistakable: hides and skins could be immensely profitable within colonial capitalism, while those who handled them most intimately were frequently degraded within the caste order.

Bata’s industrial model negotiated this social terrain less by confronting caste directly than by recasting shoemaking as modern factory labour. Mechanised production could loosen the visible association between particular communities and the finished shoe, while branded retail presented leather as a clean, standardised, and aspirational commodity.

Yet this reorganisation did not erase caste. As labour historian Shahana Bhattacharya (please cite the work we are quoting here) (2018) has shown, technical education and scientific management repeatedly struggled to sever leather work from the stigma attached to hides, tanning and bodily proximity to leather. Bata could therefore alter where and how leather work was performed, and make its caste-marked origins less visible to consumers, without dismantling the social hierarchy that had long structured the industry.

Batanagar and the corporate ordering of space

Bata acquired land south of Calcutta in 1934, and manufacturing at Batanagar began in the mid-1930s. The site became one of the most significant Indian manifestations of the company’s international urban experiment.

First commercial in Calcutta (Bata Information Center Collections) First commercial in Calcutta (Bata Information Center Collections)

Bata made the relationship between factory, town and labour into a particularly explicit transnational programme. Between 1929 and 1945, company architects planned or built, either partially or fully, more than twenty industrial towns across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Batanagar belonged to this wider network.

However, it was not a simple copy of Zlín. Víctor Muñoz Sanz’s research (who is he? what research and when?) establishes that Bata’s towns changed as local conditions, political pressures and planning ideas forced adaptation.

In Bengal, factory buildings stood alongside housing, managerial residences, schools, medical facilities, shops, clubs, and sports grounds. The company’s publications reported on health, dentistry, architecture, sport, schools, and everyday life. This was not merely a sign of welfare but also indicated the breadth of the company’s social ambition.

Corporate housing in Zlin (Wikipedia) Corporate housing in Zlin (Wikipedia)

The name itself captures something of this ambition. Bata became Batanagar. A corporation became a place.

In Batanagar, corporate authority was embedded not in taxation, armies, or courts, but in the everyday institutions of employment, housing, healthcare, education, and leisure.

Welfare, discipline, and conflict

The town was not free from conflict. This became evident during the major strike of January 1939. Workers demanded higher wages, lower rents, free healthcare, greater job security, and recognition of their union. They also called for the expansion of the mosque and the construction of a Hindu temple.

In a region where industrial labour forces were often heterogeneous, workers could mobilise as workers without leaving religion outside the factory gate.

The strike also brought housing to the centre of the dispute. This matters because the company was more than an employer. For much of its workforce, it controlled access to housing and other essential services. A conflict over wages and working conditions could therefore become a conflict over the broader social environment in which workers lived and worked. Contemporary accounts describe violent confrontations, including police firing, before a settlement was reached.

Bata’s welfare system was nevertheless extensive. Across its company towns, the firm provided varying combinations of housing, schools, medical care, sports and cultural facilities. Although Batanagar’s factory workforce was overwhelmingly male, these institutions shaped the everyday lives of workers’ families as well. Such provisions could offer security and improve living conditions, but they also extended the company’s influence beyond the factory floor by linking employment to housing, healthcare, education, and leisure.

Balaban’s Assessment of Bata’s industrial, labour, and consumer impact (illustration by Abhishek Mitra) Balaban’s Assessment of Bata’s industrial, labour, and consumer impact (illustration by Abhishek Mitra)

This coexistence of welfare, attachment, and corporate authority is powerfully revisited in Colony (2006), a documentary by Dutch cultural theorist Mieke Bal. The film returns to Batanagar through the memories of former residents and others connected to its past. It moves beyond both corporate celebration and a straightforward narrative of exploitation. Recollections of security and community coexist with those of hierarchy, labour discipline, and conflict.

By allowing these memories to remain unresolved, Colony presents Batanagar as a contested social world whose meanings were shaped as much by its workers and residents as by the company that planned it.

Becoming Indian, remaining foreign

Bata’s most remarkable success may have been political and cultural rather than merely commercial. Over time, it became increasingly difficult to see the company as foreign.

This, however, did not happen through a single act of rebranding or a carefully staged declaration of “Indianisation.” It emerged cumulatively. A Bata shoe remained the product of a foreign-origin company, but it was increasingly made in India, sold on Indian streets, worn in Indian schools and workplaces, and associated with ordinary aspirations of mobility and respectability.

In a political climate where foreign ownership could invite suspicion, this depth of local presence mattered.

The first Bata store in The first Bata store in Mumbai , 1926 (Bata Information Center Collection)

Yet the transition was not without obstacles, both within colonial society and in the marketplace. Czechoslovak diplomatic correspondence reveals anxieties that Czech employees should preserve the social standing expected of Europeans in colonial society — a reminder that they were expected to inhabit the racial privileges of colonial India.

At the same time, Bata also had to secure acceptance among Indian consumers. Balaban’s work shows that sections of the Indian press criticised the company during the 1930s as a foreign competitor to Indian traders and producers.

Bata responded to this critique by increasingly presenting local manufacture, Indian employment, and the use of domestic resources as contributions to India’s industrial development rather than as forms of external commercial penetration. This strategy became even more important after independence.

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Its position within the colonial economy was nevertheless more complicated than a simple story of foreign advantage. The Ottawa Agreements and the system of imperial preference favoured trade within the British Empire, making Czechoslovak imports less competitive, while currency fluctuations and protectionist measures imposed further constraints.

Bata, therefore, had to negotiate, rather than merely benefit from, colonial conditions.

As Balaban puts it: “The company had no political authority and had to build legitimacy among Indian consumers, workers, and elites. Its long-term success depended on adaptation, localization, and integration into Indian society.”

Across Partition, into postcolonial India

Batanagar was the flagship, but Bata’s reach extended far beyond Bengal. Batapur was developed near Lahore. Digha near Patna became associated with Bataganj, while a tannery at Mokameh Ghat in Bihar connected footwear production to a wider material geography of leather processing. The company later established a major operation at Faridabad in modern-day Haryana. This was a subcontinental industrial network.

Partition tore through it.

After 1947, Batapur lay in Pakistan while other sites remained in India. The territorial state changed, but the company adapted. That resilience belongs at the heart of this story. Firms that had learned to operate within colonial economies did not necessarily disappear when the empire ended.

Jawaharlal Nehru had visited Zlín in 1938. On December 24, 1957, as Prime Minister of independent India, he toured Batanagar, including parts of the factory and workers’ housing and amenities. In a note written two days later, he praised the enterprise’s efficiency, modern methods, and industrial relations, suggesting that other factories could learn from it.

Jawaharlal Nehru in Batanagar, 1957 (Bata Information Center Collections) Jawaharlal Nehru in Batanagar, 1957 (Bata Information Center Collections)

Nehru did not assume that a foreign origin automatically disqualified an industrial institution from postcolonial relevance. Nehruvian pragmatism held that a company which had expanded under colonial conditions could nevertheless be judged by its efficiency, technical organisation, labour practices, and potential contribution to India’s developmental ambitions.

Decolonisation had changed the political meaning of Bata. Indian managers assumed larger roles. Indian workers made the shoes. The company’s shops spread through cities and towns. The brand became associated with schooling, employment and middle-class aspiration. Foreignness receded through repetition.

What the shoe reveals

It would be historically misleading to equate Bata with the British Raj. Czechoslovakia did not rule India, and the company possessed no sovereignty. Nor was every factory, house or school simply an instrument of colonial domination.

Yet a European company without an Indian colony could still use infrastructure created under colonial rule, negotiate with imperial authorities, enter markets shaped by colonial law, benefit from European status, recruit Indian labour, move through a caste-marked material economy, reshape land, and build institutions that extended corporate authority into everyday life.

In A Business History of India (2018), historian Tirthankar Roy writes that Bata “established a solid monopoly” in the quality-conscious, advertisement-sensitive middle-class shoe market through branding and direct retail — something no other consumer goods company matched at the time. Its success, Roy notes, showed why large firms mattered in consumer industries: building consumer trust through advertising, marketing, and retail networks required investments beyond the reach of small producers.

But the traffic was never one-way. Workers struck and negotiated. Existing social worlds forced adaptation. Caste survived industrial modernity in altered forms. Religious communities made claims on company space. Nationalism made foreignness politically sensitive. Postcolonial governments reassessed the company on developmental terms. Consumers made the brand ordinary.

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That last process may have been Bata’s most extraordinary achievement.

The Swedish Match story that opened this series showed how foreign capital could enter Indian homes through the humble matchbox, localise production, and even appropriate the visual language of nationalism. Bata’s history overlaps with that story in important ways. Both companies built factories and industrial communities, depended upon Indian labour, encountered labour conflict and foreign competition, and survived the political empire within which they had expanded.

But Bata brings a different set of questions into view. Through its unusually systematic corporate urbanism, the company connected production to housing, welfare, planning, and labour discipline across an international network of towns.

In Batanagar, the shoe was only the beginning. Around its production grew claims about housing, health, religion, caste, work, belonging, and modern life.

Balaban draws the distinction clearly: “Many European companies in colonial India focused mainly on extraction, trade, plantations, or resource industries. Bata, by contrast, established a manufacturing complex aimed primarily at the domestic consumer market…Batanagar was not only a factory but also a planned industrial settlement with housing, services, and social infrastructure.”

Bata’s most enduring product in India was not the shoe, but the sense that it had always belonged.

*This article is part of ‘The Lesser Colonisers of India’, a series that uncovers how commercial enterprises from countries other than Britain played a significant role in shaping colonial India.

References:

Bal, M., Ward, G., Marie, Z., & Sykora, T. (Directors). (2006). Colony [Documentary film].

Balaban, M. (2023). The social welfare system in Bata company towns, 1920s–1950s: Between transnational vision and local settings. International Review of Social History, 68(1), 13–40.

Balaban, M., Herman, J., & Savić, D. (2021). The early decades of the Bata Shoe Company in India: From establishment to economic and social integration. The Indian Economic & Social History Review, 58(3), 297–332.

Bhattacharya, S. (2018). Transforming skin, changing caste: Technical education in leather production in India, 1900–1950. The Indian Economic & Social History Review, 55(3), 307–343.

Muñoz Sanz, V. (2016). Beyond the company: Intended and unintended legacies of modern industrial urban planning and design: The case of the Bata Shoe Company satellite towns (1929–2015). International Planning History Society Proceedings, 17(3), 29–40.

Muñoz Sanz, V. (2020). Urbanism as myth and ceremony: Social legitimacy and the development of the Bata Shoe Company satellite towns (1929–1935). Articulo: Journal of Urban Research, 21.

Roy, T. (1994). Foreign trade and the artisans in colonial India: A study of leather. The Indian Economic & Social History Review, 31(4), 461–490.

Roy, T. (1999). Traditional industry in the economy of colonial India. Cambridge University Press.