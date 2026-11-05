From Vedic Sri to soap wrappers: How images of Goddess Lakshmi entered Indian homes

No other time of year is Goddess Lakshmi more visible than during Diwali. However, her image appears everywhere, from prayer rooms and calendars to firecracker boxes, soap wrappers, and matchboxes around the year as a familiar presence in Indian homes.
Her journey from the Vedic idea of Sri to mass-produced prints and commercial imagery traces the changing relationship between religion, art, and popular culture, and the many ways the goddess of wealth and prosperity has come to occupy everyday life.
“India’s majestic confluence of material and spiritual prosperity reflects the nature of this goddess who embodies the rich and diverse ways of experiencing one’s walk through this world,” author Constantine Rhodes writes in Invoking Lakshmi: The Goddess of Wealth in Song and Ceremony (2010).
Rhodes explains that this is why her devotees extol her as bhukti mukti pradāyini, or the bestower of material enjoyment and spiritual liberation.
Worshipping the goddess of abundance, therefore, is not merely about seeking material wealth, but about experiencing life’s fullness.
Sri to Lakshmi
The Vedas, the earliest scriptures of the Hindu tradition, offer another insight into the goddess’ origins. Their hymns invoke Sri, a term associated with splendour, glory, majesty, and auspiciousness. Over time, these qualities came to be personified as Lakshmi.
Rhodes explains that by the late Vedic period, Lakshmi had come to signify an identifiable manifestation of Sri.
The Ravi Varma Press
The story of the now-ubiquitous images of Hindu deities in Indian homes can be traced, in part, to the Ravi Varma Fine Arts Lithographic Press, established towards the end of the 19th century by artist Raja Ravi Varma. Its chromolithographs helped popularise a new genre of religious prints, bringing images of gods and goddesses into everyday life.
According to anthropologist and historian Christopher Pinney, in Photos of Gods: The Printed Image and Political Struggle in India (2004), the first image published by the press may have been The Birth of Shakuntala, although its chromolithograph carries the serial number 13.
A more likely contender is an image of Lakshmi, consistently marked 001. Nonetheless, the images quickly found their way into Hindu homes.
The press operated two high-speed, steam-powered lithographic machines imported from Germany, capable of producing between 500 and 800 impressions an hour.
Ravi Varma’s contribution, however, extended beyond making religious imagery widely available. His paintings depicted Hindu gods and mythological figures in the Western tradition of realism, moving away from the more symbolic and often otherworldly representations that had characterised earlier religious art.
By giving divine figures recognisably human features, postures and settings, he made them seem more immediate to devotees. “Perspective and the convention of realism did not render the gods absurd or archaic: they made them more present,” Pinney writes.
The mass production of these prints also transformed the relationship between art, religion, and access. Images of Lakshmi, Saraswati, and other deities were no longer confined to temples, elite collections or the patronage of wealthy households. People could buy and display them in homes across social classes.
Regional differences
By the early 20th century, images of Hindu deities had begun appearing on commercial labels, advertisements, and consumer goods. By the middle of the century, calendars, matchboxes, soap wrappers, and textile labels routinely featured such imagery.
A calendar advertising luxury soap brand Vinolia, for instance, featured Ravi Varma’s depiction of Lakshmi. In later decades, firecracker packaging became another popular medium for such images.
However, depictions of deities varied across regions. Lakshmi and Shiva, for instance, are often depicted standing in northern India and seated in the south. Regional preferences extend to colour and aesthetics.
In Gods in the Bazaar: The Economies of Indian Calendar Art (2007), academic Kajri Jain recounts a conversation with a picture publisher in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, who explained that “South Indians prefer seated images of Lakshmi”, while northerners favour standing depictions.
Jain writes that devotees believe Lakshmi must be able to recognise herself in the image to inhabit it. “For if she cannot recognise herself as represented in the image she will refuse to inhabit it,” she writes.
For devotees, therefore, the image is not simply a depiction of the deity but a way to invite her divine presence into the home or workplace.