From Vedic Sri to soap wrappers: How images of Goddess Lakshmi entered Indian homes

No other time of year is Goddess Lakshmi more visible than during Diwali. However, her image appears everywhere, from prayer rooms and calendars to firecracker boxes, soap wrappers, and matchboxes around the year as a familiar presence in Indian homes.

Her journey from the Vedic idea of Sri to mass-produced prints and commercial imagery traces the changing relationship between religion, art, and popular culture, and the many ways the goddess of wealth and prosperity has come to occupy everyday life.

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“India’s majestic confluence of material and spiritual prosperity reflects the nature of this goddess who embodies the rich and diverse ways of experiencing one’s walk through this world,” author Constantine Rhodes writes in Invoking Lakshmi: The Goddess of Wealth in Song and Ceremony (2010).

Rhodes explains that this is why her devotees extol her as bhukti mukti pradāyini, or the bestower of material enjoyment and spiritual liberation.

Worshipping the goddess of abundance, therefore, is not merely about seeking material wealth, but about experiencing life’s fullness.