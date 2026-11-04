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From goddesses to gossip: The many stories of Kalighat paintings

Kalighat paintings began as religious souvenirs but eventually became a record of faith, adaptation, colonial society, and scandal.

Kalighat paintingsKnown as Kalighat paintings, these small, single-sheet works did the job of a postcard decades before India’s first official postcard was issued. (Wikimedia Commons/edited by Abhishek Mitra)
8 min readHyderabad, LucknowNov 4, 2026 01:17 PM IST First published on: Nov 4, 2026 at 01:13 PM IST

Written by Devendra Pratap Singh and Shreya Saksena 

Very few people leave a temple, a pandal, or a pilgrimage without taking something home. Often, it is a small souvenir: a framed image of a deity, a photograph, or a fridge magnet. These objects serve as a reminder of the place and the memories associated with it.

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Pilgrims in nineteenth-century Bengal did something similar but, instead of postcards and souvenirs as we know them today, they brought paintings of goddesses.

Known as Kalighat paintings, these small, single-sheet works did the job of a postcard decades before India’s first official postcard was issued in 1879: offering visitors an image of a place, something they could carry home and show others.

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