Echoes of history: Before Sunetra Pawar, VN Janaki was sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM after MGR’s death

Vaikom Narayani Janaki served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for 23 days in 1988 following the death of her husband, M G Ramachandran (MGR).

Written by: Nikita Mohta
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 04:55 PM IST
(l-r) VN Janaki & Sunetra Pawar(l-r) VN Janaki & Sunetra Pawar
Make us preferred source on Google

Days after her husband and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar tragically died in a plane crash in Baramati, Sunetra Pawar took the oath as Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister.

This was a rare, but not the only instance, in which India witnessed a grieving wife step into her husband’s post.

Vaikom Narayani Janaki, also known as Janaki Ramachandran, was an actor and politician who served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for 23 days in 1988 following the death of her husband, M G Ramachandran (MGR), the former CM.

From films to political theatre

Janaki was married to stage actor Ganapathy Bhat, whom she left for MGR. She also gave up her acting career and aspired to be the perfect homemaker.

“This arrangement was irrevocably shattered after Jayalalitha entered MGR’s life, starring opposite him in her first film Ayirathil Oruvan in 1985,” writes author Attar Chand in M G Ramachandran, My Blood Brother (1988).

For the next few years, Jayalalitha moved in with Ramachandran while Janaki moved out. In 1972, however, he was convinced by his elder brother to take Janaki back. The two later married in the Mookambika Temple in Karnataka.

Chand notes, “Jayalalitha maintained a separate residence while Janaki ruled in Ramavaram Gardens [the house of MGR].”

Story continues below this ad

A political vacuum and succession war

On October 5, 1984, MGR suddenly took ill, and was moved to New York in a special plane provided by then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Meanwhile, a question arose about managing the Tamil Nadu government while the chief minister was away.

“For the running of the party, a committee was set up to oversee its functioning. The proposed committee would have necessarily included Jayalalithaa. But a large majority of the leaders was against her, for various reasons,” notes political commentator Kalyani Shankar in The Empress: The Dramatic Life of A Powerful and Enigmatic Leader (2017).

When MGR ultimately died of a prolonged illness on December 24, 1987, there was a political vacuum. The battle for succession in the AIADMK had boiled down to MGR’s widow, Janaki Ramachandran, and Jayalalithaa.

Story continues below this ad
Also read | The ‘rediscovery’ of Sangam literature and how it became a source of Tamil history and archaeology

Authors Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and Shankar Raghuraman note in A Time of Coalitions: Divided We Stand (2004), “Senior AIADMK leaders recognised that they could not take on Jayalalithaa on their own, since MGR in his lifetime had made it amply clear that he saw her as his second-in command. In Janaki, however, they thought they had found a person who could make the most of the ‘sympathy wave’ that was bound to follow MGR’s death.”

While Jayalalitha had the support of 33 MLAs, Janaki was backed by 99 legislators. She was sworn in on January 6, 1988, becoming the chief minister and leader of the AIADMK legislature party. This rule, however, was short-lived.

The Centre dismissed the Janaki government on January 30, 1998, and imposed President’s Rule in Tamil Nadu.

While there is no formal legal provision, historically, widows of politicians have been elected or nominated to political posts after the death of their husbands.

Nikita Mohta
Nikita Mohta
twitter
instagram

Nikita writes for the Research Section of  IndianExpress.com, focusing on the intersections between colonial history and contemporary issues, especially in gender, culture, and sport. For suggestions, feedback, or an insider’s guide to exploring Calcutta, feel free to reach out to her at nikita.mohta@indianexpress.com. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi's reference to General Naravane's unpublished memoir triggers Lok Sabha uproar
jharkhand migrant workers
14 Jharkhand workers stranded in Dubai: No wages, seized passports, and a 5,000-dirham threat
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra show The 50 review
The 50 grand premiere review: Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Patel show suffers from Bigg Boss hangover
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Korean
Move aside momos and chaat, Korean street food thelas are the new rage now
Claude
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Advertisement
Must Read
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Move aside momos and chaat, Korean street food thelas are the new rage now
Korean
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement