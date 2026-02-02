Echoes of history: Before Sunetra Pawar, VN Janaki was sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM after MGR’s death

Days after her husband and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar tragically died in a plane crash in Baramati, Sunetra Pawar took the oath as Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister.

This was a rare, but not the only instance, in which India witnessed a grieving wife step into her husband’s post.

Vaikom Narayani Janaki, also known as Janaki Ramachandran, was an actor and politician who served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for 23 days in 1988 following the death of her husband, M G Ramachandran (MGR), the former CM.

From films to political theatre

Janaki was married to stage actor Ganapathy Bhat, whom she left for MGR. She also gave up her acting career and aspired to be the perfect homemaker.