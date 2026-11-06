Did Calcutta get its name from Kali? The history of Kalighat and the city

Several histories of Calcutta (now Kolkata) were written in the 1890s and early 1900s. Among their authors was A K Ray, a colonial civil servant who, at the request of the British government, prepared a report on the 1901 Census of Calcutta.

Published in 1902, the report included a text titled ‘A Short History of Calcutta’. Interestingly, Ray departed from the established colonial account of the city’s origins, describing Calcutta as being situated in Kalikshetra, or the land of Kali.

Ray believed that the name Calcutta was a corruption of Kalikshetra. “The derivation of the word ‘Calcutta’ from the name of the goddess Kali, whose present location is in Kalighat, in the southern section of the town, is accepted by many writers of repute,” he wrote.

Kalighat, in South Calcutta, is home to the famed temple of the Goddess Kali. It featured prominently in many of the histories produced by a group of English-educated Bengali intellectuals at the turn of the 20th century.

Their accounts challenged the British historical narrative, which traced the city’s beginnings to 1690, when Job Charnock, an East India Company administrator, established a factory in Sutanuti, one of the three villages that would later form Calcutta.

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Kalighat Temple in South Kolkata (Wikimedia Commons) Kalighat Temple in South Kolkata (Wikimedia Commons)

What these Bengali historians of the early 20th century were doing was “framing the story of Calcutta as a story of sacred soil, with Kali at its centre,” writes religious studies scholar Deonnie Moodie in her book, The Making of a Modern Temple and a Hindu City (2018).

“…they reclaimed the political past of Calcutta by writing about Hindus converging on Kalighat for centuries, if not millennia. In other words, they argued that the land of Kali was what the British had turned into Calcutta,” Moodie adds.

Kalighat in myth and history

Although the claim that the name Calcutta originated from Kali and Kalighat remains debated, scholars largely agree that the city has had a special relationship with the goddess. Her worship is deeply rooted in Bengal’s Shakta tradition, and her maternal aspect, popularised through the devotional songs of poets such as Ramprasad Sen in the 18th century, remains particularly significant.

Historian Ranjit Sen, in his book Birth of a Colonial City: Calcutta, writes that “in the 18th century Calcutta witnessed Kali worship at two places: one at Chitpur and the other at Kalighat”. The zamindar Gobindaram Mitra also built the Navratna, or Nine Jewels Temple, in North Calcutta. Of these, the Kalighat Temple emerged as the most prominent by the mid-18th century.

Several reasons have been suggested for its growing prominence. In an interview, Moodie explains that “it is believed that the idol inside the Kalighat Temple is Swayambhu”. This means the deity in the temple is believed to have emerged spontaneously, rather than being installed by human beings. “Even though the temple that exists today is known to have been built only in 1799, by the Sabarna Roy Chowdhury family, Kali is believed to have been in Kalighat forever,” she explains.

Scholars agree that Calcutta has a special relationship with Goddess Kali. (Express file photo) Scholars agree that Calcutta has a special relationship with Goddess Kali. (Express file photo)

Bengal’s local literary traditions further establish the site’s sanctity, particularly those dating from the 15th century onwards. One of the earliest mentions of Kalighat appears in the Bengali poem Manasamangal, written by Bipradas Pipalai in 1495. However, Kalighat rose to widespread prominence only from the middle of the 18th century.

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The new biographers of Calcutta also emphasised Kalighat’s Puranic and mythological associations. According to Puranic accounts, a portion of the dismembered corpse of Goddess Sati fell somewhere within the boundaries of what came to be known as Kalikshetra. It was thus counted among the 51 pithas, or sacred sites associated with the severed limbs of Sati’s body.

This association with Puranic mythology mattered because it helped establish Calcutta as a religious centre that existed long before the British arrived.

Historians generally agree that Kalighat existed before the British arrived, although it took a different form than it does today.

Architectural historian Swati Chattopadhyay explains in an interview that Kalighat certainly predated the settlement of Calcutta. “It existed as a place of religious piety for the local population, and from texts such as Manasamangal Kavya we know that it was a venerated site of pilgrimage since at least the 15th century,” she notes.

Tha idol inside the Kalighat Temple (Wikimedia Commons) Tha idol inside the Kalighat Temple (Wikimedia Commons)

In his book, Sen notes that despite its potential to develop into a major pilgrimage centre, Kalighat rose to prominence only in the 18th century. He cites a historical monograph, Sakta Pithas, written by D C Sircar in 1948, which suggests that references to Kalighat in several religious and literary texts of Bengal were later additions.

“The popularity of Kalighat is probably later than the foundation of Calcutta by Job Charnock in 1690,” the text suggests.

Sen concludes that “the coming of the English thus proved beneficial for Kalighat”. The temple flourished as the British developed Calcutta as their commercial capital.

Colonial remaking of Kalighat

How did the colonial encounter change Kalighat? “To begin with, it became even more popular and frequented,” Moodie says.

As the city grew and transportation networks expanded, more people could visit Kalighat.

Chattopadhyay explains that before it became part of urban Calcutta, Kalighat lay in the city’s low-lying suburbs. “However, these southern suburbs were populated, and quite settled with both Indians and Europeans by the late eighteenth century, and included agricultural fields and orchards,” she says.

After the British consolidated their foothold in Calcutta following the Battle of Plassey in 1757, they gradually incorporated the old pilgrimage route from Kalighat northwards into the city.

Even after it became part of Calcutta, the Kalighat Temple, with its Puranic and Tantric traditions, remained a source of curiosity, fear, and even disgust for the colonisers. Even the bhadralok exponents of the Bengali Renaissance largely ignored the most famous centre of Hindu worship in their midst.

In her book, Moodie writes that groups such as the Brahmo Samaj and the Tattvabodhini Sabha rejected “what [was] contained in the Puranas and the Tantras and the ritual forms, including temple worship, that accompanied them, as degradations of that religion”. “For most bhadralok Hindu reformers, a place like Kalighat was irredeemable,” Moodie writes.

Things began to change towards the end of the 19th century, when a new group of Bengali intellectuals emerged. In her book, Moodie discusses the work of Suryakumar Chattopadhyay, Gaur Das Bysack, Prankrishna Datta, and Atul Krishna Ray, who wrote historical articles and books presenting Kalighat as the foundation of Calcutta.

In their writings, Kalighat “was a site to which pious and valorous Hindus had flocked for centuries, thus making Calcutta great before any Englishman set foot on its soil,” writes Moodie. Kalighat became an emblem of the city, its Hindu population, and Hinduism itself.

From the late 18th century, the temple also began receiving patronage from wealthy sections of the Bengali community. In his book, Sen cites Raja Nabakrishna of Shobhabazar, who is known to have spent Rs 1 lakh on the worship of the goddess at Kalighat.

His offerings included a gold necklace, a rich bed, plates, dishes, basins, sweetmeats, and a wide variety of food. “There are records showing that Brahmans and merchants at various times spent thousands of rupees for the worship of the idol Kali,” writes Sen.

Upper-class patronage

Sen further notes that Shakti worship in Calcutta gained considerable currency in the 17th and 18th centuries. The widespread practice of animal sacrifice at Kalighat contributed to its reputation as a centre for the ritual worship of Kali.

“With Calcutta being settled as a city, and wealth in the hands of Indians, they began supporting the temple,” says Chattopadhyay.

As Calcutta underwent colonial modernisation, the Kalighat Temple was also brought in line with European ideas of modernity. British notions of cleanliness, public order, and institutional management influenced the temple’s functioning and, in turn, transformed the neighbourhood.

“The language of cleanliness was key to the ways in which British modernity seeped into the area: the flower petals must be removed from the floor, the blood from animal sacrifice cleaned up, beggars removed and the “pesky” pandas done away with,” says Moodie.

These ideas, Moodie says, also influenced the Indian upper-class patrons of the temple, who increasingly adopted the same language. She recalls a conversation with a member of the Sabarna Roy Chowdhury family who told her, “one does not worship God in a garbage dump”.

She also mentions that even those writers who turned Kalighat into a pious site that had been gathering pilgrims for centuries also “cleaned up” Kalighat, in that they distanced themselves and their ancestors from Tantra and animal sacrifice.

The temple’s growing popularity and the neighbourhood’s transformation

paralleled Calcutta’s growth as an urban centre under British rule. This attracted patua artists from rural Bengal, who migrated to the city in search of new opportunities. The Kalighat Temple, with its steady stream of pilgrims, offered a ready market for their work involving traditional storytelling scroll painting and performance folk art.

Paintings from the Kalighat school of art. (Wikimedia Commons) Paintings from the Kalighat school of art. (Wikimedia Commons)

While they initially produced religious paintings that visitors could take home as souvenirs, their repertoire gradually expanded to include close observations and satirical portrayals of Bengali society under colonial rule. In the years that followed, the Kalighat school of painting emerged as one of the most recognisable artistic traditions associated with colonial Calcutta.

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Kalighat’s historical trajectory is interesting because it was both ancient and modern. Both mythologically and historically, it predated the settlement of Calcutta. Some would argue that Kalighat was what made Calcutta and gave it its name. Yet in so many other ways, Calcutta made Kalighat.