Chorbagan: From a den of bandits to an enclave of Kolkata’s elite

Once a jungle that offered cover to thieves and bandits, Chorbagan underwent a remarkable transformation, evolving into an enclave of wealthy Bengali families in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Centred around what is now Muktaram Babu Street in north-central Kolkata, the neighbourhood would later become known for some of the city’s oldest and most revered Durga Pujas.

On October 17, however, a stampede at the community Durga Puja in the neighbourhood claimed at least 19 lives and left several others injured.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

What does Chorbagan’s history reveal about Kolkata’s past?

From jungle to elite enclave

Local narratives suggest that pilgrims carrying offerings to the Ganga once passed through a dense jungle, or bagan, where they were often attacked by bandits and thugs. This is believed to be the origin of the neighbourhood’s name, Chorbagan.