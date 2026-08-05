Premium

Bihar Banddhu, the newspaper that chronicled the freedom struggle

Long before Independence, a little-known Hindi newspaper from Bihar was questioning British rule, debating women’s education, scientific progress and economic policy.

bihar bandhu paperBihar Bandhu was a weekly Hindi newspaper started in 1872 by Madan Mohan Bhatta (Photo by Rahul Ranjan)
7 min readNew DelhiAug 5, 2026 01:45 PM IST First published on: Aug 5, 2026 at 01:44 PM IST

Written by Rahul Ranjan

The history of India’s freedom struggle is often reconstructed through political movements, speeches by national leaders and official colonial records. But another history survives in the newspapers, journals and pamphlets that recorded contemporary debates far from the centres of imperial administration.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments