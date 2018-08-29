What is Kajli Teej; when and how is it celebrated?

Kajli or Kajari Teej will be observed on August 29 this year. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images) Kajli or Kajari Teej will be observed on August 29 this year. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Teej is a popular festival celebrated across North Indian states, especially Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Celebrated by women during the Hindu months of Sawan and Bhadrapada, it holds a lot of cultural significance. There are three kinds of teej in Rajasthan — Hariyali Teej, Kajli Teej and Hartalika Teej.

Kajli Teej

Also known as Kajari Teej, it is celebrated 15 days after Hariyali Teej or Chhoti Teej. Hence, Kajli Teej is also sometimes referred to as Badi Teej. Usually, it is observed three days after Raksha Bandhan and five days before Krishna Janmashtami.

According to North Indian calendar, Kajli Teej falls during Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month and as per the South Indian calendar, it falls during Krishna Paksha of Shravana month. However, in both calendars Kajari Teej falls on the same day.

This year it will be celebrated on August 29. The Tritiya tithi will begin at 08:39 pm on August 28 and continue till 09:38 pm on August 29.

How is it celebrated?

Women observe fast on this day and pray to Lord Shiva. It is customary to sing folk songs known as kajris, which is composed and sung in Rajasthan, parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. The festival of Teej is of great significance to married couples as it is known to strengthen ties between a husband and his wife. Women break their fast by eating sattu. Praying to a neem tree is another important part of the festival. People wear colourful clothes during this time and a variety of food is served after the fast ends.

Kajli Teej celebrations in Bundi, Rajasthan

While celebrations are held all across Rajasthan, the small town of Bundi observes the festival for one month with a lot of pomp and enthusiasm. Bundi’s Kalji Teej is different from other parts of Rajasthan because in other places celebrations end on the third day of the month of Shravana. Whereas in Bundi, Kajli Teej celebrations end on the third day of Bhadra.

A number of traditions and rituals are followed. The huge procession of goddess Teej is the main part of the festival and it travels across various parts of Bundi including the main market places and stops at Azad Park. The procession also includes elephants, camels, performing bands and artists.

