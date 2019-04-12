Vishu 2019 Date in India: When is vishu in 2019?

Vishu 2019 Date in India: Vishu, which is celebrated as the New Year by people in Kerala, is one of the most anticipated festivals and is celebrated with much aplomb and gusto. As per the solar cycle of the Luni-solar Hindu calendar, the day is observed on the first day of the month called Medam.

Vishu marks the movement of the sun into the Medam Rashi, first solar month, and, as per the Gregorian calendar, the day generally falls somewhere in the middle of April. This year it will be celebrated on April 15.

The word Vishu, which means equality in Sanskrit, ushers in spring equinox. On this day, devotees visit temples and offer their prayer to Lord Krishna, who is worshipped on this day. Devotess visit temples such as Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple or Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple or Kulathupuzha Sree BaalaShastha Temple in the early hours of the day.

People also wish and visit their friends and families and celebrate this day with food and laughter. One of the major attraction is the feast sadya. It consists of different traditional vegetarian dishes and, in Kerala, it is generally served on a banana leaf.

Children participate in the revelry by wearing new clothes. Houses are cleaned and crackers are burst to mark the celebrations for the New Year.

On this day, it is believed that the duration of the day and the night are equal in Kerala, which explains the ‘Vishuvam’, which means equinox in Sanskrit language.