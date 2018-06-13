The science behind Adhik maas/Purushottam month

The pious month of Purushottama can reward the devotee with immense spiritual benefits. (Source: Getty Images) The pious month of Purushottama can reward the devotee with immense spiritual benefits. (Source: Getty Images)

The supreme personality of Lord Sri Krishna is addressed by various names in the scriptures. One might find his 1000 names in the Brihad Vishnu Sahastranam Strotra. The Vedic scriptures like Bhagwad Gita (15.18) describe him as Purushottama.

One of the portions of paraphernalia is the observance of the pious months associated with him. Amongst them, there is Purushottama month, whose glories are still unknown to many and hence, it stands in dark oblivion since it occurs once in every 32 months. The immensely pious and auspicious month of Purushottam, also known as Adhika Maas or Mal Mass, is considered dear to the supreme Lord Sri Krishna, who has blessed the month to be as good as him.

Scientific calculation of Purushottam Month

Srila Bhaktivinoda Thakura, a great Vedic exponent and magistrate of Jagannath Puri during the British era, published a paper on the importance of this month and the calculations associated with it. Here are a few excerpts.

“It is stated in Sri Surya Siddhanta that in one mahayuga, there are 1,593,336 extra months and 51,840,000 solar months. Therefore, there is one extra month after every 32 months, 16 days and 4 hours of the solar calendar.

The astronomical parameters differ only slightly in different astronomical texts. For our present discussions, these differences will not matter much and so, we follow the Surya Siddhanta. According to this text,

1 Lunar year = 29.5305 X 12 = 354.366 days

1 Solar year = 365.2587 days

Thus, one lunar year lags behind the solar year and one lunation has to be added after three years to fit the lunar year into the solar one. Astronomers have called this intercalary lunation as adhika month, and have asserted that this month is to be added to the lunar year.

Since the calendar is based on the phases of the moon, the transits take 354 days, eight hours and 34.28 seconds. This creates a difference of 10 days, 21 hours and 35.16 seconds from the actual solar year (365 days, six hours, 9.54 seconds) When the accumulated difference exceeds 29 days, 12 hours, 44 minutes and 2.865 seconds, an adjustment is made with an extra month (Adhika Maas), which carries the name of the previous or the next month, depending on the proximity of the month. Normally, seven extra months occur in 19 years.

Significance of Purushottama Month

The pious month of Purushottama can reward the devotee with immense spiritual benefits. A fortunate person, who in a faithful way observes this month, will attain fame, opulence and a good son in this very life. After enjoying a happy life, he will return back to Goloka Dhama.

The Smarta Brahmanas have no regard for this month and they shun all their sacred activities during this time. But, the Vaishnavas increase their devotional service to Lord Hari and hence, there is organisation of Srimad Bhagwatam Katha in the temples of Vrindavan and Mathura. People flock in huge amounts during this month and stay in Vrindavan, make Govardhan Parikrama, chant holy name of the Lord and render service to Brahmanas and Vaishnavas. There is organisation of Akhand Hari Kirtan, Brihad Naam Japa Yagya, Sapta Divasiya Bhagwat Katha and other spiritual activites.

The benefactors and rich elite class people feed the cows, brahmanas, vaishnavas, brajwasis and devotees with sumptuous Prasad on daily basis.

Puja Timings for Purushottama Month

The year 2018 has been blessed by the Purushottama month, which started on May 15, 2018 and ends on June 13, 2018. The month is entirely auspicious and there is no need of considering any muhurtam for the puja. One can devote the entire day for the puja.

