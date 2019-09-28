Toggle Menu
Shubho Mahalaya 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Picture, Photo, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Greetings

Shubho Mahalaya 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Picture, Photo, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Greetings

Subho Mahalaya Wishes Images, Quotes, Picture, Photo, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Greetings: Mahalaya marks the beginning of Devi-Paksha and end of Pitri-Paksha and is looked forward to by Bengalis all across the universe with a lot of anticipation and zeal.

Mahalaya marks the beginning of Devi Paksha and the end of the Pitri Paksha. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Shubho Mahalaya 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Photo, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Greetings: One of the most anticipated festivals, Durga Puja begins with Mahalaya. The day marks the beginning of Devi-Paksha and end of Pitru-Paksha and is looked forward to by Bengalis all across the universe with a lot of anticipation and zeal. Mahalaya is observed seven days before Durga Puja and this year it falls on October 8.

It is believed that on Mahalaya, Goddess Durga along with her children begins her journey from Kailash to her paternal home (earth). Mahalaya is a Sanskrit word, wherein ‘maha’ means great, and ‘alaya’ implies abode. The goddess is invited and ushered in her home through chants, devotional songs, recitals and prayers.

Durga Puja, other than bringing people together and having a great cultural significance, also marks the triumph of good over the evil and it all begins with Mahalaya. Mark this auspicious occasion by sharing some WhatsApp wishes, texts, images and greetings with your loved ones and wish them a Subho Mahalaya.

* May this Durga puja be as bright as ever. Subho Mahalaya!

* May her blessings remove all obstacles from your path of life. Subho Mahalaya!

* Dhaker Taale Kasher Khela,
Anonde Katuk Sharodbela.
Happy Mahalaya.

 

Mahalaya 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: This year Mahalaya falls on October 8. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

* Subho Devi Paksha. Subho Mahalaya!

* May this festive season brighten your days and nights. Subho Mahalaya!

Mahalaya 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: The day ushers in goddess Durga’s journey from Kailash to her paternal home. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

* May Goddess Durga fill your life with joy and grant you happiness.

* May Goddess Durga bring joy and happiness to you. Subho Mahalaya!

Mahalaya 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: Mahalaya is observed even days before Durga Puja. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

* May Ma Durga end all your miseries and grant you strength. Subho Mahalaya!

* May Ma bring in all the joy and happiness. Subho Mahalaya!

Mahalaya 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: Mahalaya is a Sanskrit word and ushers in the homecoming of goddess Durga. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

* Shiuli phuler gandho,
Sada megher sari R kaash-er bon,
Dhaker bajna janan dichcheMaa -er agamon.
Subho Mahalaya!

* Subho Mahalaya!

Mahalaya 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes: Subho Mahalaya! (Source: Sendscraps)

