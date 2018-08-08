Sawan Shivratri 2018: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Timings

Sawan Shivratri 2018: This year, the puja for Lord Shiva will be observed on August 9. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images) Sawan Shivratri 2018: This year, the puja for Lord Shiva will be observed on August 9. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Sawan Shivratri 2018 Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat: Among the 12 Shivratris, Sawan Shivratri or Shravan Shivratri is observed during the Hindu month of Sawan. This year, it falls on August 9 and is a day devoted to Lord Shiva. During the Hindu month of Sawan, devotees observe fast during the day and worship the Lord during the night. They also perform Maha Rudra-Abhishek puja as it brings in peace, prosperity and good health.

Shivratri marks the union of Shakti and Lord Shiva, the two great forces in the universe. On this day, devotees take a morning bath and a second bath in the evening before performing the Shiv Puja. It is said that they should break their fast between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi to get all the benefits of the fast.

Sawan Shivratri is more popular in the north Indian states of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar where Purnimant Lunar Calendar is followed. While in the south, in places like Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Sawan Shivratri is similar to Ashadha Shivratri as they follow the Amavasyant Lunar Calendar.

Timings

The Nishita Kal puja time will begin at 12:05am and will continue for 43 minutes until 12:48 am on Thursday, August 9.

On August 10, the Sawan Shivaratri parana time begins at 05:51am and goes on until 03:43pm.

Ratri first prahar puja time starts at 07:02pm to 09:44pm.

Ratri second prahar puja time is from 09:44pm to 12:26am.

Ratri third prahar puja time will go on from 00:26am to 03:09am.

Ratri fourth prahar puja time will occur between 03:09am to 05:51am.

The Chaturdashi tithi begins at 10:45pm on August 9 and ends at 07:07pm on August 10.

