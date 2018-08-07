Sawan Shivratri 2018 Date in India: When is Shravana Shivaratri

Sawan Shivratri 2018 Date: Find out the date and time of Shravan Shivratri. (Source: Dreamstime.com) Sawan Shivratri 2018 Date: Find out the date and time of Shravan Shivratri. (Source: Dreamstime.com)

Sawan Shivratri 2018 Date in India: In a year, there are usually twelve Shivratri days, and the one that falls during the Shravana month is known as Sawan Shivaratri. The Shravana month is dedicated to performing Shiva Puja and observing Masa Shivratri during Sawan month is considered to be highly auspicious.

Masik Shivaratri or Masa Shivaratri falls on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha and devotees of Shiva fast and worship him. The most significant Shivaratri is known as Maha Shivaratri and it falls during February or March which corresponds to Phalguna month according to North Indian calendar.

This year, Sawan Shivratri will fall on August 9. Sawan Shivaratri is also called Shravana Shivratri. It is more popular in the North Indian states of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar where Purnimant Lunar Calendar is followed. In Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu where Amavasyant Lunar Calendar is followed, Sawan Shivaratri corresponds to Ashadha Shivaratri.

Since most of the devotees observe a fast on this day, there is a requisite procedure for fasting or vrat vidhi. One day before Shivaratri Vrat, devotees should eat only one time. On the Shivratri day, after being done with certain morning rituals, they should observe a full day fast and eat on the next day after taking a bath.

On the Shivaratri day, it is said that devotees should take a second bath in the evening before doing Shiva Puja or visiting the temple. Shiva Puja should be done during night and devotees should break the fast next day after taking bath between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi to get the maximum benefit of the vrat.

