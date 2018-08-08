Sawan Shivratri 2018: Importance and Significance of Shivratri

Sawan Shivratri 2018: Lord Shiva, who is known as the God of death and destroyer of evil, is worshipped on this day. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Sawan Shivratri 2018: Lord Shiva, who is known as the God of death and destroyer of evil, is worshipped on this day. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Sawan Shivratri 2018: On Shravan Shivratri, devotees observe fast during the day and worship Lord Shiva at night. The Hindu month of Shravan is considered to be an auspicious month. This year, it falls on August 9. On this special day, as per the Hindu rituals, devotees observe fast and perform Maha Rudra-Abhishek puja to bring peace, prosperity, good health and marital bliss.

Lord Shiva, who is known as the God of death and destroyer of evil, is one of the prime Gods in the Hindu religion. Sawan Shivratri marks the union of Shakti and Lord Shiva — the two great forces in the universe. The most famous legend behind the celebration of Shravan Shivratri is when Lord Shiva was impressed by Goddess Parvati’s devotion, he granted her a wish to marry him. Goddess Parvati, who is considered to be the avatar of Shakti, started observing a strict fast on moonless nights for the well-being of Lord Shiva after their marriage. This custom continued to be followed by women in India for their husband’s well-being and long life.

During the holy month of Sawan, millions of pilgrims carry the auspicious Ganga water to worship Lord Shiva, in a procession known as Kanwar Yatra. Millions of saffron clad devotees, popularly known as “kanwariyas”, collect the Ganga Jal from Hindu pilgrimage centres and proceed to the temples of Lord Shiva.

