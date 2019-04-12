Ram Navami 2019 Date in India: When is Ram Navami in 2019?

Ram Navami 2019 Date in India: The final day of the nine-day long period of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami. The day is considered auspicious as it marks Lord Ram’s birthday. Lord Ram, believed to be the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the ninth day in Shukla Paksha, in the month of Chaitra. This year it will be celebrated on April 14.

The day is celebrated with a lot of fanfare across many regions in North India. The day is of prime importance especially in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, where the festival is celebrated with a lot of fanfare.

Every year on the ocassion of Ram Navami, a special Rath Yatra (chariot procession) is organised. During the procession, four people dress up as Lord Ram, Laxman, Sita and Hanuman, and ride the chariot and are accompanied by a huge crowd that gathers and walks along.

Other than Ayodhya, the day holds great importance in Sitamarhi (Bihar), which happens to be Sita’s birthplace. It is also celebrated with much gusto at Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu), which is believed to be the place from where Lord Ram had started his historic journey to Lanka, in order to rescue Sita from Ravana.