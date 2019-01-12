Pongal 2019 Date: When is Pongal in India

Pongal 2019 Date in Tamil Nadu India: Pongal or Thai Pongal is a harvest festival celebrated especially in South India. Observed in the month of Thai, during the four-day festival, people show their gratitude to the Almighty and the generosity of the land for the harvest.

This year, Pongal will start from Tuesday, January 15 and will continue till Friday, January 17. The festivities begin with people boiling the harvested rice and then making an offering to the Sun God as their way of showing regard and appreciation. The word Pongal means ‘overflow’ or ‘boiling over’ and also signifies the gradual heating of the Earth by the Sun.

Thai Pongal day is celebrated by boiling freshly harvested rice with milk and jaggery (or gur) in a clay pot. While boiling the concoction, people allow the milk to spill over the pot as this is considered as an auspicious sign of material abundance and prosperity.

Later the concoction of rice, milk, and jaggery, which is known as Pongal, is topped with brown sugar, ghee, cashew nuts, and raisins. As part of the ceremony, the cooked Pongal is first offered to the Sun God as gratitude for a good harvest and later on to people on banana leaves.

The day before Thai Pongal is dedicated to god Indra and is known as Bogi Pandigai. Meanwhile, the next day of Thai Pongal is known as Mattu Pongal when people decorate and worship cattle. The final day of Pongal is known as Kaanum Pongal and it is time for family reunions and celebrations.