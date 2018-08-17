Parsi New Year 2018: History, Importance and Date

Parsi New Year 2018 Date: This year, the Parsi New Year falls on August 17. (Source: File photo) Parsi New Year 2018 Date: This year, the Parsi New Year falls on August 17. (Source: File photo)

Parsi New Year 2018 Date: The Parsi community across the world is all set to celebrate their new year on Friday. Also known as Navroz, the festival marks the beginning of the Iranian calendar and is observed as a holy occasion within the community. It is marked by merrymaking and a spirit of positivity and prayer for the Parsis. This year the day falls on August 17.

The Parsis trace their origin to Persia and follow Zoroastrianism which was founded by Zarathustra. It is believed that the Persian king, Jamshed introduced the Parsi calendar and as means to honour him, the festival is also known as Jamshed-i-Nowruz.

To celebrate the beginning of the year, Paris dress up in traditional attires and visit fire temples. They make offerings of fruits, flowers, sandalwood and milk to the fire. They also pray for prosperity, health and wealth and seek forgiveness for their sins. They clean and decorate their homes with flowers and rangoli and lay out a sumptuous meal spread. Popular dishes served on the Parsi new year include mutton cutlets, patra ni machhi, and lagan nu custard among several delicacies.

This is a very important day for them and friends and family come together to celebrate the occasion with much zeal and aplomb. The day is dedicated by Zoroastrians cleansing their minds and souls from the evil deeds and thoughts that they possess. The day also marks renewing their spirits with love, peace and prosperity.

It is observed in regions like the USA, the Middle-East and Pakistan. In India, it is most prominently celebrated in regions of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

