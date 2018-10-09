Navratri 2018 Start and End Date in India: When is Navaratri starting in 2018?

Navratri 2018 Date: This year, the festival will be celebrated from October 10 to October 18. Navratri 2018 Date: This year, the festival will be celebrated from October 10 to October 18.

Navratri or Navaratri, is one of the most anticipated Hindu festivals and is celebrated for nine-long days. Several states observe the festival and partake in the revelry. However, the reasons behind each state celebrating it is different. While there are four seasonal Navratris, Sharad Navratri, the one observed post-monsoon, is considered the most auspicious.

The festival, according to the Hindu calendar, is celebrated in the month of Ashvin, that generally falls in September and October. People from all across the country, especially in the northern and western region, celebrate the festival for nine-days. People, during the nine days, wear new clothes, dance, observe fasts and indulge in celebrations. This year the festival will be celebrated from October 10 to October 18.

The reasons behind celebrating the day might be different but the main crux is the same- to laud the victory of the good over the evil. In the eastern and north-eastern states of India, the festival is referred to as Durga Puja. People wait for days on end for the festival to begin, especially in West Bengal. The same excitement can be seen in Gujarat where people attend Garba nights.

