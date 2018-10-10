Navratri 2018 Puja Vidhi: Navratri will be observed from October 10 to 18. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images) Navratri 2018 Puja Vidhi: Navratri will be observed from October 10 to 18. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Navratri 2018 Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Mantra, Procedure: During the nine day festival of Navratri, Hindu devotees across India offer prayers and worship the nine avatars of Durga. It is believed, that Goddess Durga battled with demon Mahishasura and defeated him. To celebrate her victory and Mahishasura’s defeat, the festival is marked to worship and honour the Goddess.

ALSO READ| Navratri 2018 Start and End Date in India: When is Navaratri starting in 2018?

The festival is more popular and prominently celebrated in the western states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal and the southern state of Karnataka.

On the very first day of Navratri, Maa Durga is invoked into a Kalash with full Vedic rituals along with chanting of mantras. The invocation and dwelling of the Goddess into the Kalash is known as Ghatasthapana or Kalashsthapana which happens at an auspicious time of the day.

While in West Bengal, the last four days of Navratri is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm and is known as Durga Puja. The Kalparambha and Bilva Nimantran during Durga Puja, which is done on the sixth day of Navratri, is symbolically same as Ghatasthapana or Kalashsthapana in other states.

Jyoti Kalash, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja, Navami Homa, Lalitha Vrat and Chandi Path are other famous rituals and events which are observed during the nine days of Navratri.

According to Drikpanchang.com, the Ghatasthapana Muhurta will begin at 6:22am and go on till 7:25am, that is for a duration of 1 hour and 2 minutes. The Pratipada Tithi begins at 9:16am on October 9 and ends at 7:25am, October 10.

For all the latest Religion News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd