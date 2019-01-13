Makar Sankranti 2019 Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Makar Sankranti marks the movement of the sun into the zodiac sign of Makara (Capricorn) as it travels on its path. The day is celebrated differently in different parts of the country. In Northern India, it is referred to as Lohri by Sikhs, in Tamil Nadu it is known as Pongal, and in Assam as Bihu.

The day also marks the beginning of summer and the auspicious six months period known as Uttaarayan starts from this day. The day will fall on January 15 this year. Makar Sankranti is dedicated to the Hindu god Surya (sun) and on this day, people express their gratitude to nature and its abundant resources.

In several places, on this day, there is a custom to make a particular form of sticky sweet made of jaggery and sesame. It is commonly believed that the sweet is symbolic of peace and harmony. In several parts of the country, the time before Makar Sankranti is indicative of the harvest season. People socialise with each other on this day and spend time together.

The Puja consists of Shri Kalash Sthapan, Shodashopchar Puja, Suryadev puja, Suryadev Shanti Yagya, Gou puja, Ganga Puja, 1008 Surya Gayatri Japa, Brihad Aditya Hriday Strota path, Sarva Shanti Puja, Purnahuti, Homa and Visarjan.

The shastras also advice to feed the Brahmins and cows on this auspicious day.

According to Drikpanchang, “Sankranti Muhurta which falls between Makar Sankranti moment and 40 Ghatis from it. We list this time as Punya Kaal Muhurta. Our holy scriptures suggest that 5 Ghatis duration after Sunrise (if Sankranti happens after Sunset on previous day) and 1 Ghati duration after Sankranti moment (if Sankranti happens in day time) are highly auspicious. If this Muhurta is available we list it as Mahapunya Kaal Muhurta. Mahapunya Kaal Muhurta, if available, should be preferred over Punya Kaal Muhurta.”

The same website says that. “Sankranti activities, like taking bath, offering Naivedhya (food offered to deity) to Lord Surya, offering charity or Dakshina, performing Shraddha rituals and breaking fast or Parana, should be done during Punya Kaal. If Makar Sankranti happens after Sunset then all Punya Kaal activities are postponed till next day Sunrise. Hence all Punya Kaal activities should be done in day time.”

The Punya Kaal muhurta starts at 7:19 am and will go on till 12:30 pm, which will be a duration of 5 hours 11 minutes.