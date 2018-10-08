Mahalaya Amavasya 2018: Mahalaya kickstarts the festivities of Durga Puja. (Source: File Photo) Mahalaya Amavasya 2018: Mahalaya kickstarts the festivities of Durga Puja. (Source: File Photo)

Mahalaya Amavasya 2018 Date and Time, Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Timings: Mahalaya marks the beginning of ‘Devipaksha‘ and the end of ‘Pitra paksha‘, which is considered as the beginning of auspicious time.

According to Hindu culture, Pitra Paksha is the ceremony in which three generations of ancestors are remembered and offerings are made in their name. Whereas Mahalaya kickstarts the festivities of Durga Puja, one of the most celebrated festivals of Bengalis.

It is said goddess Durga was created with the blessings of all the other gods, especially Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh, so as to defeat the demon king Mahishasura, who had received a boon that he could not be killed by any man or god. Hindus consider Mahalaya an auspicious day as they believe Goddess Durga descended on the planet on this day.

This year, according to Durgautsav.com, Mahalaya Amavasya tarpan starts at 5:28am on October 8 and is scheduled to end at 5:29pm the next day. The Kutup Muhurat will be between 12:30pm and 1:19pm, Rohina Muhurat from 1:19pm to 2:07pm and Aaparahna Kal falls between 2:07pm and 4:33pm. On this day, Hindus remember and pay homage to their ancestors by performing a puja, and offering clothes, food and sweets in their name to Brahmins. The food usually includes rice, vegetable, daal and payasam or kheer and some sweets and is offered on a banana leaf.

