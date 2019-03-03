Maha Shivratri 2019 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: Maha Shivratri is celebrated with immense fervour and a pious spirit by devotees of Lord Shiva. The celebrations begin from early hours in the morning and continue till late at night. The day is considered auspicious for spiritual growth.

Mahashivratri Puja Vidhi

Shiva devotees visit temples and worship the Shivalinga with milk, water and offer items including Bilva leaves, Bilva fruit and Dhatura. Some even distribute sweet beverage laced with bhaang in the form of prasad. Most devotees observe full day fast on this day. On the following day, specially prepared food is offered to the deity, after which people consume food.

Mahashivratri Puja Samagri

There are six significant elements that should be used while performing Maha Shivratri puja, and each symbolises a special meaning

* Bathing of Shivalingam with water, milk and Bel leaves epitomises soul purification.

* Vermilion after the bath is a symbol of virtue.

* Fruits offered while worshiping represent the fulfillment of desires and longevity.

* Incense stick burning is a symbol of wealth.

* Betel leaves depict satisfaction from worldly desires.

* Lamp lightning epitomises attainment of wisdom and knowledge.

As the main aspect of this festival is night long vigil of Shiva temple, this is why jaagrans (when people stay awake the whole night and sing songs in praise of god) are organised by devotees.

Mahashivratri 2019 puja timings and muhurat

The festival also marks the end of winters and the onset of spring, and is believed to be the day of convergence of Shiva and Shakti. The Chaturdashi Tithi this year begins at 4.28 pm and ends at 7.07 am (March 5).

Nishita Kaal Puja Time : 12:18 am to 1:07 am.

Mahashivaratri Parana Time on March 5: 6:54 am to 15:37 pm

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time : 6:31 pm to 9:37 pm.

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time : 9:37 pm to 12:43 am.

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time : 12:43 am to 03:48 am.

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time : 03:48 am to 06:54 am.

Mahashivratri 2019 Puja Mantra

In temples dedicated to the deity, many sacred mantra is chanted.

* Shiva Moola Mantra

Om Namah Shivaya॥

* Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat॥

* Rudra Gayatri Mantra

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat॥