Lohri 2019: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra

Lohri 2019 Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: Lohri, one of the most popular festivals in north India, is a celebration of harvest. Every year, the day is celebrated with much abandon. This year, the festival falls on January 14.

The day following Lohri is Makar Sankranti, it is when the sun transits into the zodiac sign Capricorn. This transition has various effects on everyone. So, to prepare for the upcoming financial year and to render the farmer with lots of bounty from his field and prosperity in his life, the deities of the sun, earth and fire are worshipped in Lohri Puja. The sun represents the life element, earth represents our food and fire maintains our health.

Different pujas like Shri Kalash Sthapan Puja, Shodashopchar Puja, Pranprathista, Surya Dev Puja and Path, Agni Dev Puja and Path, Pritha Devi Puja and Paath, 1008 Namavali Paath, Agni kund Puja, Brihad Shri Kuladev Mantra Japa, Sarva Shanti Puja, Purnahuti, Homa and Visarjan complete the elaborate celebrations.

The puja samagris include:

* Purified Mango wood

* Gangajal

* Shriphal

* Akshat

* Havan Samidha

* Sugar cane

* Kalash

* Kumkum

* Naivedya

* Shodash Matrika

* Surya and Agni Yantra and other items

Puja timings: Choghadiya

Amrita – 7.19 am to 8.37 am

Shubha – 9.55 am to 11.12 am

Amrita – 4.23 pm to 5.41 pm

Labha – 10.48 pm to 12.30 am, Jan 15 (Kaal Ratri)

Shubha – 2.12 am to 3.55 am, Jan 15

Amrita – 3.55 am to 5.37 am, Jan 15