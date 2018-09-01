Janmashtami 2018 Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Process, Timings, Muhuart

Krishna Janmashtami 2018: Lord Krishna was born on ‘Ashtami’ or the ‘eighth day’ at midnight in the holy month of Shravana.. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Krishna Janmashtami 2018: Lord Krishna was born on ‘Ashtami’ or the ‘eighth day’ at midnight in the holy month of Shravana.. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival observed to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Krishna was born on ‘Ashtami’ or the ‘eighth day’ at midnight in the holy month of Shravana. Hence, the day is also known as Krishna Janmashtami as it signifies the birth of Lord Krishna on the eighth day. It is a popular festival in the northern belt of the country especially in Mathura (said to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna), in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan, and in the northeastern states like Assam and Manipur.

On this day, devotees fast and spend their time singing devotional songs and worshipping the Lord. They break the fast the next day when the Ashtami Tithi is over. They also prepare ‘chappan bhog’, 56 dishes to offer to Krishna, and after the rituals, the prasad is distributed and shared among the devotees.

DATE AND PUJA MAHURAT

According to drikpanchang.com, Nishita Kala is the time of midnight as per Vedic time and the time to break the fast is called the Parana. For the followers of Vaishnava Sampradaya, the festival falls on September 3 and their Parana starts at 6:27am.

Nishita Puja Time: 12:14am to 1:01am

Midnight time of Nishita phase is 12:38am

On September 3

Parana Time: After 6:27pm

Ashtami Tithi End Time: 7:19pm on September 3.

