Janmashtami 2018 Date in India: When is Krishna Janmashtami 2018 in India?

Krishna Janmashtami 2018 Date in India: Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami is a religious festival commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna. One of the most important festivals of the Hindu religion, Janmashtami falls on September 2 this year and ends on September 3.

Popularly celebrated in Mathura, which is said to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Lord Krishna was born on the eighth day at midnight in the holy month of Shravana. This festival precedes the Nandotsav festival that commemorates the occasion when Krishna’s foster father Nanda distributed gifts among the community to celebrate his birth.

Hence, Janmashtami is observed on Ashtami or the eighth day of the ‘Krishna Paksha’ in the Bhadra month, according to the Hindu calendar. While in the Gregorian calendar, it overlaps in the months of August and September.

The Nishita puja time will start at 11:57pm and will continue till 12:43am for 45 minutes.

The Parana time, on September 3 will begin after 08:05pm. On Parana Day, the Ashtami tithi will end at 07:19pm and the Rohini Nakshatra will end at 08:05pm.

On this festive ocassion, people begin the day with fasting and praying, and also enjoy the rituals of dahi-handi, go to local fairs and distribute sweets. The ‘Bhagavata Purana’ states that apart from fasting and praying, devotional singing, night vigil and dramatization of Krishna legends are significant rituals of Krishna Janmashtami.

