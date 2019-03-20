Holi 2019 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: Holi, a Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil is all set to be celebrated across the country on Thursday, March 21 this year.

The grand day of celebration is preceded by Holika Dahan, popularly known as ‘chhoti Holi’. On this day, people along with their loved ones, gather around a bonfire (which symbolises burning of the Holika, a demoness) and celebrate the day. They sing songs and eat together to mark the victory of good over evil.

Here’s a look at the Puja Vidhi, Muhrat and how to do Holika Dahan and perform Holi Puja.

Puja Samagri and Vidhi

The following items (puja samagri) are essential for the puja:

*Turmeric roots and dry coconut

*Cow’s milk ghee, cotton wicks, and earthen/metal lamp

*Gangajal and charnamrita for purification

*Flowers

*Unbroken rice

*Cow dung cakes

*Freshly harvested crops of wheat and gram.

*Gulal, or colour to apply on face.

*Fruits as offerings.

Procedure

After taking a bath, people get ready for prayers and start with the preparation of prasad (holy offering). They prepare the bonfire next, for which cow dung cakes and wood are used. In the evening the bonfire it lit, and serves as a reminder that good will always triumph over evil. This is followed by dancing around the Holika. Songs are sung and mantras are chanted.

Holika Dahan Timing

This year Holika Dahan muhurta is from 8:58 PM and it will end at 12:28 AM – after a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes, as per Drikpanchang. The website also mentions, “According to Hindu scriptures Holika Dahan, which is also known as Holika Deepak or Chhoti Holi, should be done during Pradosh Kaal (which starts after sunset) while Purnimasi Tithi is prevailing. Bhadra prevails during first half of Purnimasi Tithi and all good work should be avoided when Bhadra prevails.”

While Purnima Tithi begins at 10:44 AM March 20, it ends at 7:12 AM on March 21.