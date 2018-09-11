Hartalika Teej 2018 Puja Vidhi: This year, the festival will be observed on September 12. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images) Hartalika Teej 2018 Puja Vidhi: This year, the festival will be observed on September 12. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Hartalika Teej 2018 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Procedure: An auspicious occasion for the Hindus, Hartalika Teej that will be observed on September 12 this year is mostly celebrated by women. The festival is celebrated by worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to bring in marital harmony.

The word Hartalika comes from ‘Harit’ meaning ‘abduction’ and ‘Aalika’ meaning ‘female friend’. According to a legend, a friend of Goddess Parvati took her to a thick forest so as to avoid getting married to Lord Vishnu. Parvati’s father of Himalaya had promised her hand in marriage to Vishnu, on the suggestion of Narada but it was against her wishes.

Every year, during Teej celebrations, women are required to dress up in colourful clothes, decorate their hands with Mehendi and fast the entire day. A morning puja is held, which begins by praying to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. If a morning puja is not possible, it can also be done during Pradosh time. Women are supposed to stay up all night listening to prayers. The fast begins during the evening of Hartalika Teej and continues till the next day evening.

It is mostly celebrated in North Indian states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Jharkhand. In Rajasthan, an idol of Goddess Parvati is taken out in procession on the streets, which is accompanied by singing and dancing.

Celebrated during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month, the Pratahkal Hartalika puja muhurat will be performed from 6:08am to 8:35am. The duration is two hours and 27 minutes.

The Tritiya tithi will begin at 6:04pm on September 11 and continue till 4:07pm on September 12.

